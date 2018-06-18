FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Belgium vs Panama

Bengaluru, June 18: Belgium, the dark horses of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, opened their campaign against debutants Panama in Sochi on Monday.
After a goalless first half, Napoli striker Dries Mertens broke the deadlock for the Reds with a sweet volley in the Group G opener at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.
Boasting the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mertens, this is seen as the last chance for Belgium's golden generation to taste success, having reached the World Cup quarterfinals in 2014 and the same stage at Euro 2016.
But they were kept at bay for the first 45 minutes by a resolute Panama defence which finally crumbled after the change of ends.
The Red Devils are missing a couple of key players though after captain Vincent Kompany and fellow defender Thomas Vermaelen were ruled out.
Kompany has been nursing a groin injury, though Martinez is hopeful of having the Manchester City skipper back for the clash with England on June 28, while Laurent Ciman was sent home though he remains on standby.
Reigning world champions Germany, Brazil, Spain and France are favourites to take out the showpiece tournament, but Napoli forward Mertens said Belgium's experience has them in good stead to challenge.
"The whole team wants to do better after the Euros. There is a lot of desire," Mertens had told reporters ahead of the match.
Everyone is very concentrated and everyone is very eager. We know the strength of our group. If it was our first World Cup, I would say we would lack experience. But this is our third appearance in a big event with the majority of the group. "It allows us to say that we are part of the favourites," he added.
It will be a huge occasion for newcomers Panama, who stopped the United States from qualifying for the World Cup in dramatic scenes in CONCACAF. But the minnows will be soaking it in as they introduced themselves to the world in Sochi.
"It was a pleasant and dreamful travel to where our debut is going to take place," midfielder Valentin Pimentel said
"The affection in the fans' welcome was spectacular and we hope to compensate it by doing what we like - which is playing football and demonstrating that Panama is capable of doing great things."
