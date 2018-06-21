FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: France vs Peru

Ekaterinburg, June 21: Sluggish and underwhelming against a well-drilled Socceroos team who were unfortunate not to claim at least a point, France will be eyeing a better show as they are taking on Peru in a Group C encounter at Ekaterinburg.
Antoine Griezmann's second-half penalty - awarded after a VAR review - and a late own goal helped France edge Australia in the first match.
Questions were raised after the victory and France centre-back Varane knows Didier Deschamps' men will have to be at their best against Peru on Thursday.
Some things were not done that well ," Varane told a news conference.
"We know that we will have to defend with more intensity, but mostly defend together. "We're still at the start of the competition. We shouldn't dramatise even though we have to be aware of the things that didn't go so well during the last match.
"We've made our assessments. We have talked among players. We've talked to the coach. We know where we want to go for the next match."
France defender Benjamin Pavard also tried to dismiss concerns over the team's performance, telling FIFA.com: "We don't feel any particular pressure. They lost their first game, so the pressure is on them."
Peru ended their 36-year World Cup absence in their opener but suffered a cruel 1-0 loss to Denmark. The Peruvians missed a penalty and wasted countless opportunities as the South American nation were made to pay by the efficient Danes.
It was not the ideal way for Ricardo Gareca's entertaining side to start the showpiece tournament but left-back Miguel Trauco remains confident in Peru's ability to compete against the world's best.
He said: "We have to correct the details that cost us defeat. Our greatest confidence is knowing that we play good football, and we can match any team."
Much at stake for both teams. Game on!
Match is live on Sony TEN 2/ Sony TEN 2 HD
