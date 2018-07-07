FIFA World Cup 2018: Live updates: England vs Sweden - Maguire scores opener for Three Lions

Samara, July 7: England will hope to reach their first FIFA World Cup semi-final since 1990 when they take on surprise quarterfinalists Sweden in Samara on Saturday (July 7).

As for Sweden, a win will take them to their first semi-final since 1994, where they finished third.

47 min: Sweden adopt a different approach as they look to overturn the lead taken by England. A delightful ball from the left meets Berg but his header is gloved away by England goalkeeper Pickford. England 1 -0 Sweden

Could Sterling's miss prove vital? The Manchester City forward was sent after a long ball by Jordan Henderson and although Sterling brought it down with a deft touch, he wasn't able to beat Olsen. The second half gets underway in Samara.

It has been England all the way so far in Samara. Gareth Southgate's side have managed four shots so far, while Sweden have just the one shot off target. A half-time talk by coach Andersson could change it all for Sweden perhaps.

45 + 1 min: England 1 - 0 Sweden at half-time. Harry Maguire's goal in the 30th minute separates the two sides.

45 min: Sterling controls a long ball delightfully and tries to find space for himself on the right but Olsen reads him well and blocks the ball. Second time that Sterling is unable to make the most of a one-on-one opportunity. England 1 - 0 Sweden

44 min: Sterling had a one-on-one chance. His shot is blocked by Olsen but he's ruled offside anyway. England 1-0 Sweden

What a time to score your first goal for the country! And Maguire's expression says it all. England 1-0 Sweden

30 min: GOAL! England take the lead through Harry Maguire off their first corner! Ashley Young floats in a corner and the Leicester City defender rises tall to head the ball into the net, beyond the diving Olsen.

27 min: The Swedish defence is holding up despite the barrage of attacks from both wings. Kyle Walker's pass from the right touchline looked set for Harry Kane, but goalkeeper Olsen picks it up.

19 min: CHANCE! Sterling's threatening run is halted at the edge of the box but it sets up a nice shot for Harry Kane, whose right-footer rolls wide. Seconds later, Ashley Young's cross from the right is headed away to safety.

12 min: A long-ranger by Viktor Claesson goes over the bar and Pickford is furious that the English defenders gave him space in the midfield.

4 min: England are quite disorganized in the beginning here and Sterling is the first one to be fouled in this game. England, however, let the chance go waste.

1 min: And we're off! Sweden line up in a 4-4-2 formation, while England have opted for 3-5-2 system to thwart the hard working Swedes.

It's time for the national anthems as Samara Arena is up on its feet to greet both England and Sweden