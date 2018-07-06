FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: France 0 - Uruguay 0

Nizhniy Novgorod, July 6: Edinson Cavani has been left out of Uruguay's starting XI for the World Cup quarter-final against France. The Paris Saint-Germain striker has been struggling with a calf problem this week and only resumed team training on Thursday.

Live Match Score | FIFA World Cup Page | Photo Gallery

Oscar Tabarez has opted to leave Cavani on the bench for Friday's game in Nizhny Novgorod, with Cristhian Stuani, who came on to replace him in the last-16 win over Portugal, taking his place in the team.

Uruguay's line-up is otherwise the same that started that 2-1 victory in Sochi, while France have also made only one change to the team that beat Argentina 4-3 in the last round, with Corentin Tolisso replacing the suspended Blaise Matuidi.

37 mins: Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay) is shown the yellow card. 37’ Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half. 35 mins: Attempt saved. Matias Vecino (Uruguay) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Caceres with a headed pass. 32’ Foul by Lucas Hernandez. Yellow card! Free-kick also awarded after Hernandez hacks down Nandez inside the France half. 30 mins: Attempt missed. Martin Caceres (Uruguay) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is too high. Assisted by Diego Godin. Five matches | 1 goal! Will the trend change in today’s match? Or another goalless match on the cards. Suarez gets the first quarterfinal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup underway. Four of the last five matches between these two teams have ended in a draw. Which team will emerge the winner today? The players walk on to the field. Just a few minutes away. The Group A winners facing the Group C winners for a place in the semifinals Good news for France! Edinson Cavani has been left out of Uruguay's starting XI for the World Cup quarter-final. Tabarez has opted to leave Cavani on the bench for Friday's game in Nizhny Novgorod, with Cristhian Stuani, who came on to replace him in the last-16 win over Portugal, taking his place in the team. Uruguay's line-up is otherwise the same that started that 2-1 victory in Sochi, while France have also made only one change to the team that beat Argentina 4-3 in the last round, with Corentin Tolisso replacing the suspended Blaise Matuidi. The teams are in! (Pic credit: FIFA) Kick-off is just 40 minutes away! Who will come out as the winner today? Less than two hours to go for the first quarter-final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Will 19-year old Kylian Mbappe be able to breach the four-man Uruguayan defence? Who will be the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup? The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST in Nizhniy Novgorod.

The build-up to Friday's (July 6) quarter-final clash between France and Uruguay has been dominated by individuals, but it may be the South Americans' almost unbreachable four-man defence which decides the result.

While Uruguay sweat on the fitness of striker Edinson Cavani, it should be remembered that La Celeste's progress in Russia has been built upon their defence as much as their A-list attack. And while France pin their hopes on Kylian Mbappe, it is unlikely that the teenage superstar has encountered a defence quite like Uruguay's.

The mouth-watering last-eight tie in Nizhny Novgorod is likely to be decided by a battle between Uruguay's stifling backline and the speed of Mbappe, 19. Led by captain Diego Godin, and including Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt, along with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, Uruguay's defence have the joint-best record at the World Cup.

They passed through the group stage without conceding a goal, and the only player to score against Uruguay was Portugal's Pepe in the last 16, and that was ultimately in vain. Brazil are the only other team to have conceded just the solitary goal so far. Uruguay have conceded three fewer goals than France. Both teams have scored seven times. Between them, the experienced defence have over 350 international caps between them. They are supremely well-organised and have already served notice that Mbappe will not have the same kind of freedom he enjoyed against Argentina.

France's conundrum against Uruguay is knowing best how to utilise Mbappe and his fellow attacking danger, Antoine Griezmann. The French limped through their group stage but burst to life in their exhilarating 4-3 last-16 win over Argentina, inspired by Paris Saint-Germain's $220 million (188-million-euro) Mbappe. Didier Deschamps, France's coach, has already indicated that he is expecting a different kind of game from "solid" Uruguay from the seven-goal thriller in Kazan. The match is likely to be unsurprising, if not only for tactics, but also because of those involved.