FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Russia 1 Croatia 1 - Kramric cancels out Cheryshev's screamer

Sochi, July 7: Hosts Russia battle Croatia in the quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup 2018 with a semi-final spot up for grabs at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi on Saturday (July 7).

Live Score | Fixtures

Both teams progressed to the last eight via penalty shootouts in the round of 16, with Russia eliminating 2010 World Cup winners Spain and Croatia edging out Denmark.

1

958080

Will it head to extra time or will we have winner in 90 mins? Or will it go to penalties where the two teams prevailed last time out? The game is very hard to predict now.

Half-Time: Russia 1 Croatia 1 It was very even half with Russia on the attack in the opening ten minutes. Croatia, however grew into the game and controlled possession, but went behind to a screamer from Denis Cheryshev. Dalic's men responded in less than ten minutes as Kramaric headed home the equaliser.

39 Min: GOAL!! Kramaric scores the equalizer for Croatia. Mandzukic's cross into the middle was met by a clinical Kramaric, who finished past Akinfeev for the equaliser.

4 - Denis Cheryshev has scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup - only Oleg Salenko (6 in 1994) has netted more in a single edition of the tournament for Russia (including USSR). Hero. #RUS #RUSCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/P4PKdeMhpK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 4 - Denis Cheryshev has scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup - only Oleg Salenko (6 in 1994) has netted more in a single edition of the tournament for Russia (including USSR). Hero. #RUS #RUSCRO #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/P4PKdeMhpK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018 4 - Denis Cheryshev has scored four goals at the 2018 World Cup - only Oleg..."> — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 7, 2018 ">

31 Min: GOAL!! Russia take the lead through a Denis Cheryshev screamer. It was the first shot of the match and its produced a goal.

27 Min: We cross the half way mark of first half with both sides very even, equally bad when it comes to finishing. Mandzukic and Rakitic missed their opportunities for Croatia, while Dzyuba's attempts were blocked at the other end.

Croatia have started to control possession after hesitating in the early stages and are now looking more dangerous. Ivan Rakitic fires a free kick over and that is another wasted opportunity for Croatia.

11 Min: CHANCE!! Mandzukic fluffs his attempt to give Croatia the lead. Russia would have been hard done by had that gone in as they are the ones who have been on the attack in the opening ten minutes.

5 Min: Russia show no fear and are on the attack in the biggest game of their lives, while Croatia's defence is all over the place.

We are under way in Sochi as hosts Russia and Croatia are set for a battle to book a semi-final meeting against England.

The two sides are out and it looks like the hosts Russia do not only have the whole nation behind them, they also have the GOATs supporting them. (Image: FIFA.com)

The two teams have surprised many as they have gone further in the competition than most would have thought they would, and winning the quarter-final tie is a massive step forward for either side.

Here are the line-ups - Russia: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kudriashov, Cheryshev, Kuziaev, Zobnin, Golovin, Samedov, Dzyuba Croatia: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Modric, Perisic, Kramaric, Mandzukic, Rebic

Croatia will use the same line-up from their World Cup opener against Nigeria with striker Andrej Kramaric replacing midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

We've got the line-ups and as expected, Russia switch back to a 4-2-3-1 formation with Fedor Kudryashov replacing the injured Yuri Zhirkov as a left-back and Denis Cheryshev coming in at midfield.