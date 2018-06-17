Football

FIFA WC 2018: Live Updates: Costa Rica 0- Serbia 1: Koralov's left-footed shot gives Serbia lead

FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: Serbia-Costa Rica look to change scoreline in second half
Samara, June 17: Back on the world stage for the first time since 2010, Serbia are meeting Group E opponents Costa Rica in Samara on Sunday (June 17) in their opening game of FIFA World Cup 2018.

84' Offside, Serbia. Aleksandar Kolarov tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

82' Substitution, Serbia. Antonio Rukavina replaces Dusan Tadic.

78' Attempt blocked. Celso Borges (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

74' Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

72' Substitution, Costa Rica. Daniel Colindres replaces David Guzman.

69' Substitution, Serbia. Filip Kostic replaces Adem Ljajic.

66' Substitution, Costa Rica. Joel Campbell replaces Marco Urena.

65' Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic with a cross.

59' Substitution, Costa Rica. Christian Bolanos replaces Johan Venegas.

58' Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

55' Goal! Costa Rica 0, Serbia 1. Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

55' David Guzman (Costa Rica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

49' Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Francisco Calvo.

49' Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a through ball.

Second Half begins!

47' First Half ends, Costa Rica 0, Serbia 0.

42' Offside, Serbia. Luka Milivojevic tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

41' Attempt missed. Francisco Calvo (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Johan Venegas.

38' Attempt missed. Marco Urena (Costa Rica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Celso Borges.

26' Offside, Serbia. Aleksandar Kolarov tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

21' Francisco Calvo (Costa Rica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

17' Luka Milivojevic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

12' - Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

11' - Attempt missed. Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by David Guzman with a cross following a corner.

6' - Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

3' - Corner for Serbia. Conceded by Francisco Calvo.

1' - Corner for Costa Rica. Conceded by Vladimir Stojkovic.

0' - Corner for Serbia. Conceded by Johnny Acosta.

Talent has never been a problem for Serbia, with mentality and execution proving the Balkan nation's downfall having failed to progress beyond the group stage of the World Cup - though they did reach the round of 16 at the 1998 tournament as the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

But with Serbia boasting the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Matic, Dusan Tadic and Grujic, Mladen Krstajic's side could be on the cusp of something great.

"We haven't played well during the past four to eight years and have skipped the major tournaments like the Euros and the World Cup, which is why people stopped believing in the country's national team," said Liverpool midfielder Grujic, who spent a spell on loan at Cardiff City as they secured promotion to the Premier League.

"But now I can feel that the feeling is coming back among the fans and the people of Serbia."

Krstajic has overseen a mixed bag of results since replacing Muslin in October, with victories over China, Nigeria and Bolivia coupled with losses to Morocco and Chile.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, are back at the World Cup having reached the quarter-finals four years ago in Brazil.

Spearheaded by captain Bryan Ruiz, Costa Rica - who stunned Uruguay 3-1 in their 2014 opener - could make it six consecutive games without defeat at the World Cup if they avoid defeat at Samara Stadium.

Half Time: CRI 0 - 0 SRB
