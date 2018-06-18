FIFA World Cup 2018: Timing in IST, Live TV Channel, Live Streaming, Match Highlights Information

Bengaluru, June 18: The FIFA World Cup 2018 has kicked-off and the biggest sporting spectacle on earth has gripped the fans. All the qualified nations have kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which is being held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia are placed alongside Asian giants Saudi Arabia, South American giants Uruguay and African side Egypt.
The question on everybody's mind this year is the if Lionel Messi will finally manage to win the only major trophy missing in his list of career achievements. Or can Cristiano Ronaldo power Portugal, the 2016 Euro winners, to their first ever World Cup crown.
Five-time World Champions Brazil, who won the gold medal at Rio Olympics, are also banking upon their young star Neymar and a bunch of talented players to lift the crown for the sixth time. They also start as favourites in the tournament.
Here is some key information about timing and live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018.
Timings:
The matches will begin at following Indian times: 5:30 PM, 7:30 PM, 8:30 PM, and 11:30 PM.
TV Channels:
In India, Sony network have the TV rights for this edition of the World Cup, which means games will be aired on Sony Ten 2 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi).
Live Streaming:
All the matches will be live streamed on Sony's online platform: sonyliv.com
You can also download the SonyLiv App from Google Play Store.
Match Highlights:
The highlights and other interesting match related videos will also be available at Sonylive.com and the SonyLiv App.
Venues:
1. Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
2. Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
3. Krestovsky Stadium, St. Petersburg
4. Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi
5. Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
6. Kazan Arena, Kazan
7. Mordovia Arena, Saransk
8. Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod
9. Otkrytie Arena, Moscow
10. Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don
11. Samara Arena, Samara
12. Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.
