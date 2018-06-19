Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates: Hosts face Salah challenge

Posted By:
FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates: Hosts face Salah challenge

Novogorsk (Russia), June 19: Hosts Russia face the biggest threat in their way to the knockout stages as come out against Egypt in the second game in the FIFA World Cup 2018 here on Tuesday (June 19).

Good news for Egypt's fan is that their star player Mohamed Salah is fit and he finds himself in the starting line-up in their most important of the group stage.

Salah collected a plethora of end-of-season awards after a stellar debut campaign with Liverpool that yielded an incredible 44 goals in all competitions.

Here are the updates from the Group A match:

12:15 am

Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates

41’ Attempt missed. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Shafy.
12:10 am

Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates

33’ Attempt missed. Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) header from a difficult angle on the left is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Abdallah El Said with a cross following a corner.
12:05 am

Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates

29’ Artem Dzyuba (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12:02 am

Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates

24’ Attempt blocked. Trezeguet (Egypt) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
12:02 am

Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates

22' Attempt missed. Yuri Gazinskiy (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
11:59 pm

Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates

18' Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
11:56 pm

Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates

15’ Attempt missed. Trezeguet (Egypt) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Abdallah El Said.
11:55 pm

Russia Vs Egypt: Live Updates

5’ Attempt saved. Sergei Ignashevich (Russia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Samedov with a cross
11:50 pm

Hosts Russia face the biggest threat in their way to the knockout stages as come out against Egypt in the second game in the FIFA World Cup 2018 here on Tuesday (June 19).

1’ Marwan Mohsen (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half. 1’ Foul by Ilya Kutepov (Russia). 0’ First Half begins.

However, 2017-18 ended in tears for the 26-year-old after he came off worst in a grappling challenge with Sergio Ramos during the Champions League final, leaving the action half an hour into a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid that plunged his World Cup participation into doubt.

The Egyptian Football Association pushed the notion of Salah making a swift and successful recovery from his shoulder injury, having declared him fit for both their matches in Russia.

Russia are coming off a rousing 5-0 opening match win over Saudi Arabia and are in prime position to qualify for the last 16 of a World Cup for the first time since the Soviet Union's collapse.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told reporters after attending Sunday's training sessions that players knew the importance of Tuesday's showdown with the Pharaohs in Saint Petersburg.

Mutko is the most powerful official in Russian football and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin. He oversaw a budget of more than $13 billion (11.2 billion euros) while spearheading preparations for Russia's first World Cup at home. But he was forced to quit as football federation president in December because of his alleged role in running a doping programme that got Russia banned from last winter's Olympic Games.

Russian athletes who did take part competed under the neutral flag. Mutko still serves on the federation's executive committee but was also stripped of his sports brief in a government reshuffle last month.

Russia conclude the group phase against two-time world champions Uruguay on June 25. Two victories from their first two matches would guarantee Russia's qualification for the knockout stage and a possible matchup against either Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal of high-octane Spain.

A draw against Egypt would put extra pressure on Russia against Uruguay that they would rather avoid. Russian players concede that Salah's fitness will be a vital factor in Tuesday's match. AFP reporters at Egypt's training camp in Grozny saw Salah on Saturday requiring the help of teammates to pull on a top over the shoulder he injured in Liverpool's Champions League loss to Real Madrid.

Salah watched from the bench as Egypt succumbed to an 89th-minute header by defender Jose Gimenez in a 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday. The team doctor nevertheless pronounced Salah "100 percent ready" to play against Russia.

Russian forward Alexei Miranchuk admitted that Egypt were two different teams with and without their talisman, who scored 44 goals in an extraordinary first season with Liverpool.

