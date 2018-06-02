FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: England are fresh and hungry, but can implode like always

Bengaluru, June 2: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravanganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
World Cup fixtures | Groups and points table
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
Team-by-team analysis of Group G teams: Belgium | Panama | Tunisia
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14.
And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
For the nation, by the nation. The #ThreeLions’ official @FIFAWorldCup squad announcement. pic.twitter.com/YecUWPUZfJ— England (@England) May 16, 2018
Country: England
Placed in Group G also featuring Panama, Belgium and Tunisia
Fixtures: England vs Tunisia, June 18, at 11.30 pm IST (Volgograd)
England vs Panama, June 24, at 5.30 pm IST (Nizhny Novgorod)
England vs Belgium, June 27, at 11.30 pm IST (Kaliningrad)
FIFA ranking: 13
Previous World Cup: Eliminated from group stage
Best finish: World champions in 1966
Star players: Harry Kane (striker for Tottenham Hotspur), Raheem Sterling (striker for Manchester City), Kyle Walker (defender for Manchester City), Dele Alli (midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur)
Coach: Gareth Southgate
You might have heard this every time a World Cup comes around - England are more balanced than ever and can repeat the success of 1966. Before every season of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, it's what we've heard from Royal Challengers Bangalore.
This time around though, that statement might be true. With an energetic set of attackers like Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard, supported by experienced players like Jordan Henderson and Eric Dier, this England squad has the caliber to go all the way. This, despite the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool.
JL: "For me, this #WorldCup is one of the best chances England have had lately to make an impact. The camaraderie certainly looks as good as it’s been for a long time.— Laure James, FIFA (@FIFAWorldCupENG) June 2, 2018
"Paul and I played in a number of squads together and enjoyed it but this group looks very tight."
Systematic Southgate
Moreover, they have a system in place and they stick to it. Gareth Southgate, who took over at the helm after one-match-old Sam Allardyce was fired over a Telegraph sting operation, has given the England squad a fresh outlook. Southgate appears a no-nonsense coach after snubbing goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere for the final 23-man squad. He will typically employ a 3-4-2-1 formation with Kane upfront, supported by Sterling and either of Alli or Lingard. Henderson and Dier will support the midfield while Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier will play as the wing-backs. If Walker is used as a central defender, then Southgate could go with Gary Cahill and John Stones in the three-man defence. Jordan Pickford could be picked ahead of Jack Butland.
The youngsters in the squad will look to poach goals with captain Kane pumping them up.
🏴🏆👑— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 1, 2018
We look back half a century to rediscover what made @England 1966 so iconic.
📺FULL: https://t.co/csGF5bpqxF pic.twitter.com/jfjO3A9WIi
Who are the central defenders?
Despite all the talent in the midfield, the three-man defence could be England's undoing. Southgate doesn't have the best options either - an ageing Gary Cahill or Harry Maguire. John Stones, the other one making up the three, has shown he crumbles under pressure. Despite the presence of the talented Walker, this defence will be put to a stern test by Belgium and Panama in the group stages.
Prediction: England will qualify from Group G. But it's difficult for them to progress beyond the quarterfinals because of the lack of identity in the defence.
Other group analysis: Group H: Poland | Senegal | Japan | Colombia
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.