FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: England are fresh and hungry, but can implode like always

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur will captain England at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia

Country: England

Placed in Group G also featuring Panama, Belgium and Tunisia

Fixtures: England vs Tunisia, June 18, at 11.30 pm IST (Volgograd)

England vs Panama, June 24, at 5.30 pm IST (Nizhny Novgorod)

England vs Belgium, June 27, at 11.30 pm IST (Kaliningrad)

FIFA ranking: 13

Previous World Cup: Eliminated from group stage

Best finish: World champions in 1966

Star players: Harry Kane (striker for Tottenham Hotspur), Raheem Sterling (striker for Manchester City), Kyle Walker (defender for Manchester City), Dele Alli (midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach: Gareth Southgate

England's final squad

You might have heard this every time a World Cup comes around - England are more balanced than ever and can repeat the success of 1966. Before every season of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, it's what we've heard from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This time around though, that statement might be true. With an energetic set of attackers like Raheem Sterling, Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard, supported by experienced players like Jordan Henderson and Eric Dier, this England squad has the caliber to go all the way. This, despite the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool.

Systematic Southgate

Moreover, they have a system in place and they stick to it. Gareth Southgate, who took over at the helm after one-match-old Sam Allardyce was fired over a Telegraph sting operation, has given the England squad a fresh outlook. Southgate appears a no-nonsense coach after snubbing goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere for the final 23-man squad. He will typically employ a 3-4-2-1 formation with Kane upfront, supported by Sterling and either of Alli or Lingard. Henderson and Dier will support the midfield while Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier will play as the wing-backs. If Walker is used as a central defender, then Southgate could go with Gary Cahill and John Stones in the three-man defence. Jordan Pickford could be picked ahead of Jack Butland.

The youngsters in the squad will look to poach goals with captain Kane pumping them up.

Who are the central defenders?

Despite all the talent in the midfield, the three-man defence could be England's undoing. Southgate doesn't have the best options either - an ageing Gary Cahill or Harry Maguire. John Stones, the other one making up the three, has shown he crumbles under pressure. Despite the presence of the talented Walker, this defence will be put to a stern test by Belgium and Panama in the group stages.

Prediction: England will qualify from Group G. But it's difficult for them to progress beyond the quarterfinals because of the lack of identity in the defence.

