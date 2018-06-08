Football

FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Last chance for Croatia’s golden generation

Croatia captain Luka Modric
Bengaluru, June 8: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a week away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.

In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.

Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?

In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14. And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.

Country: Croatia Placed in Group D also featuring Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland.

Fixtures:

Croatia vs Nigeria on June 17th, at 12:30 am

Croatia vs Argentina on June 21st, at 11:30pm

Croatia vs Iceland on June 26th, at 11:30pm

FIFA ranking: 20

Previous World Cup: 2014

Last appearance: Group stage (1-0-2)

Best finish: 3rd place (1930 as Yugoslavia, 1998)

Star players: Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Mandzukic

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

The current squad of Croatia is one of the finest generation of players the country has seen. At least since the 1998 semi-final finish. But though they have the potential, the team is yet to make it big on the World stage. They had a bumpy ride to Russia. After falling to shock defeats to group winners and giant-killers Iceland and Turkey and a draw to Finland, then coach Ante Cacic was shown the door. He was replaced by Zlatko Dalic, who brought in some relief to the camp, presiding over a win over Ukraine and Greece.

Despite the tense road to the final, Croatia have the manpower to topple any team on a given day. The core of the senior players have an average of 30 years and that makes the team one of the oldest teams in the World Cup. And with the players reaching the pinnacle of their game, Croatia are capable of upsetting anyone, but they little room for error.

One of the best midfields

Also, a major positive from Dalic’s team is their midfield. Few teams in the upcoming World Cup can boast of a better midfield than Croatia. With the likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic in the ranks, Croatia has little to worry in that department. With the duo in prime form and ably supported by the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Milan Badelji and Marcelo Brozovic, along with Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic Dalic has little to worry about.

Moreover, a lot rests on the shoulders of the Croatian captain, Modric. And having established himself as one of the best playmakers of his generation the team can be rest assured that the Real Madrid player will lead them from the front. Also, another player to watch out for will be Andrej Kramaric. He has developed into a formidable goal threat at Hoffenheim and that will add weight to the team.

Cause for concern

But they have their reason for worry as well. Apart from the strong midfield, the team is fairly average. Also their attack is fairly disjointed at times and can be a cause for concern. Also the team has no set tactical game and that might let Nigeria or Iceland slip past them. And if they are to make use of the best generation of players the team has, Dalic has to be able to overcome these setbacks quickly.

Also, having been placed in a tricky group, Croatia will have their task cut out. For the upcoming event Croatia will face Argentina, Iceland and Nigeria in the group stage. Though Argentina is not at their best right now, they have been pegged as the no. 1 team in the group. That leaves the second spot wide open. But Croatia has the team to secure the second spot and make it out of the group stage. But they will have to have their 'A’ game on for all the teams, as both Iceland, who they have already lost to in the qualifiers and Nigeria, who rely on their raw strength can prove strong contenders for the second spot.

Prediction: Placed in Group D, Croatia looks strong contenders to finish second behind Argentina in the group. And if they do manage to get out of the group stage they will be the dangerous underdogs who can reach the quarters or even go further.

Team-by-team analysis



Group G: Belgium | Panama | Tunisia | England

Group H: Poland | Senegal | Colombia | Japan
Group-by-group analysis



