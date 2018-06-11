FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Unbeaten Spain will look to put behind 2014 horror show

Bengaluru, June 11: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is a few days away and all the qualified nations have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravanganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14-July 15.
Country: Spain
Placed in Group B also featuring Portugal, Iran and Morocco
Fixtures:
vs Portugal, June 15, at 11.30 PM IST (Sochi)
vs Iran, June 20, at 11.30 PM IST (Kazan)
vs Morocco, June 25, at 11.30 PM IST (Kaliningrad)
FIFA ranking: 10
Previous World Cup: 2014 (eliminated from group stages)
Best finish: Champions in 2010
Star players: David Silva (midfielder for Manchester City), David De Gea (goalkeeper for Manchester United), Sergio Ramos (defender for Real Madrid), Sergio Busquets (midfielder for Barcelona), Diego Costa (striker for Atletico Madrid)
Coach: Julen Lopetegui
Spain will look to put behind a horror show in Brazil 2014, where they exited the tournament in the group stages thanks to humiliating defeats to Netherlands and Chile. They followed that with an early exit in Euro 2016 as well. However, they are headed to Russia as favourites after recapturing the form that saw them lift the trophy for the first time in 2010.
With their near-perfect record during qualification, Julen Lopetegui's side, if not favourites, should be considered as the dark horses of Russia 2018. After their brilliant run in recent months, they have showed that they are one of the sides to beat in the tournament.
Unbeaten in their road to Russia
The FIFA World Cup 2010 winners Spain topped Europe's Group G to qualify for Russia with a game to spare ahead of Italy.
Lopetegui's men ripped their way through the qualifying round by scoring 36 goals, while winning nine out of ten and drawing one game. They dumped out Italy and avenged their Euro knock out defeat. The 2010 champions have also been outstanding in friendlies, beating Belgium, France, Tunisia drawing with world champions Germany, Switzerland and thrashing Argentina 6-1.
The main secret to their recent success is coach Lopetegui, who has restored the excitement and joy which characterised the teams that won the nation's first World Cup in 2010 and reigned supreme at Euro 2008 and Euro 2012.
Task ahead in Russia
Spain have been drawn in Group B along with Euro 2016 winners, Portugal, Iran and Morocco. The opener against Portugal would appear to be their toughest challenge in the group and they will need to win that to top the group and avoid a round of 16 clash with toppers of Group A.
While, a meeting with Iran and Morocco will seem a little easy on paper in comparison to Portugal, but the underdogs shouldn't be dismissed especially in a World Cup. But, if they manage to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, they will get a huge boost going into those matches.
Midfield is the key
The midfield holds the key for Spain and with the rich talent available in that area of the pitch, they will have a major selection headache with the likes of David Silva, Isco, Koke and Thiago Alcantara among many others at their disposal. Plus, this midfield also includes Barcelona's maestro Andres Iniesta who will want to make the best use of his World Cup swansong.
The La Roja are technically and tactically advanced as any in the world and that quality is one reason they haven't lost since Euro 2016. The other reason is that Lopetegui, has got his side playing like the side that played during the glory days between 2008-12. Their possession game allows them to control games, and break defences with runs from midfield. Spain are also known to use a midfielder in a false nine to mix things up in case they hit a barrier.
However, there is still a slight concern about the ageing midfield. Plus, another major worry will be, an off-colour Sergio Busquets who is expected to anchor the midfield and to cope with that they don't have another player in the squad to match his profile.
Safe hands David De Gea leads the backline
Despite possessing the likes of Sergio Ramos and Gerald Pique in the back line, Spain do not have the strongest defence in the World Cup. However, their leaky defence will be protected by an invisible wall in David De Gea, who won the Premier League golden glove last season with eighteen clean sheets for Manchester United.
De Gea is considered the world's best in his position and will play a crucial role in La Roja's run this World Cup especially with an unpredictable defence in front of him.
With a 4-3-3 formation deployed and the full-backs often helping in attack, De Gea will need to cover as the third centre half or sweeper. He is too good with his feet for a goalkeeper and this adds weight to the fact that their game will be building up play with string of passes right from the back.
Prediction: With their unbeaten run ahead of the World Cup, Spain are expected to go through to the quarter-finals stage without any trouble, but after the experience in Brazil 2014, they will be rather cautious in their approach. Meanwhile, they have been destined to go all the way and win the cup, but will face tough tests from quarter-finals.
