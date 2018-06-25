FIFA World Cup 2018: Thiago Silva saddened by Neymar's attitude

Bengaluru, June 25: In a surprise revelation, Brazil and Paris Saint-German star Thiago Silva has confessed he was "saddened" by Neymar's behaviour during his side's 2-0 World Cup win over Costa Rica on Friday.
Brazil struggled in their first World Cup game which ended in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Stakes were high in the second game and the Selecao were under the pressure to win the match as a loss/draw in the game against Costa Rica could have ended their World Cup hope.
Till the extra time, Brazil were repeatedly frustrated by the antics of Costa Rican player because of their time wasting calls and repeated fouls on Brazil players.
Neymar was visibly frustrated throughout his side's dramatic victory over Costa Rica as he was whacked down on several chances and had a penalty taken away by VAR late on in the game.
And Silva, who was adjusted the skipper to lead the team has now suggested that while the Brazilians were desperately trying to break the deadlock against Costa Rica, star forward Neymar reportedly insulted him after he kicked the ball back to Costa Rica in the 83rd minute.
The incident observed as Costa Rica appeared to be wasting time for a player's injury purpose. After referee saw the player lying down, he stopped play to attend to a Costa Rica player when Thiago Silva sportingly kicked the ball back to Brazil's opponents. This apparently angered Neymar who then cursed the defender for giving the ball away.
"I have him as a younger brother, and I try to look after him, giving him advice," said Silva. "Today I was really sad with him. When I gave the ball back, he cursed me a lot.
"But I think he was right, because I think they were slowing up the game. I gave the ball back because it wasn't going to be that ball that would make us win. I feel relaxed for what what I did and was very sad with his cursing."
However, Silva also added that he has no complaints regarding the situation as he believes it was just emotions that got over Neymar in the crucial moment.
"It's normal that Neymar needs to let off steam," the defender said."He carried a heavy weight. He'll now be a lot more relaxed for the third game."
Coutinho and Neymar put up a late show to win the game 2-0 against Costa Rica which put them at the top of the group. The Selecao will next play Serbia in their final group-stage game knowing a win will see them through in first place ahead of the round of 16.
