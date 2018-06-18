FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Tunisia 0 - 1 England

Volgograd, June 18: England kick off their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign against Tunisia in the Group G opening clash at Volgograd Arena, Russia on Monday (June 18).
10 MIN Goal! Harry Kane gives England the lead via a right footed shot from very close range following a corner.
2 MIN England's attempt saved. Assisted by Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard's right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved by Hassen.
Here is how the teams line up:
Tunisia: Hassen, Ben Youssef. S, Meriah, Bronn, Maaloul, Badri, Sassi, Skhiri, Ben Youssef. F, Khazri, Sliti
England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Lingard, Dele, Sterling, Kane
On to our final match of the day...#TUNENG // #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RkkMXsDq0T— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 18, 2018
Harry Kane-led England are strong favourites to progress from Group G. While, Tunisia will hope to upset the odds and spring a surprise.
Apart from Kane, Gary Cahill, Ashley Young, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck will bolster the three Lions.
Tunisia will pin hopes on Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri who they believe can offer some punch in the depleted attack after his career revival this season on loan at Rennes.
The two sides last met 20 years ago in Marseille when they began their respective France 98 campaigns. Southgate, along with Tony Adams and Sol Campbell, formed part of a three-man central defence that day as goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes secured a 2-0 victory, and two decades later England's manager looks set to deploy a similar shape.
As for team news, England were handed a boost on Friday (June 15) when Marcus Rashford returned to training following a minor knee injury, while Tunisia's hopes of winning a first game at the World Cup since 1978 suffered a huge blow with star player Youssef Msakni ruled out due to a knee ligament injury, described by coach Maloul as like Argentina going to Russia without Lionel Messi..
Tunisia's final warm-up fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat to Spain, a match which saw first-choice left-back Ali Maaloul limp off with a hamstring problem. While, England's final warm-up match ended in a 2-0 win over fellow world cup qualifiers Costa Rica.
Wahbi Khazri sat out all three of Tunisia's pre-World Cup friendlies due to a thigh complaint but the Sunderland man, who spent 2017-18 on loan at Rennes, is ready and raring to face England.
