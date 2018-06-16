FIFA World Cup 2018 Updates: Halftime: Les Bleus and Socceroos scoreless at halftime

Kazan, June 15: Didier Deschamps has put his faith in youth after naming France's youngest side for an opening World Cup fixture in 88 years. Rising stars Kylian Mbappe, 19, and Ousmane Dembele, 21, both start for Les Bleus in the Group C clash against Australia in Kazan on Saturday.
The forward duo are joined up top by Antoine Griezmann, who will be in action for the first time since confirming he will remain at Atletico Madrid for the 2018-19 season.
Deschamps has also selected a pair of 22-year-old defenders in Benjamin Pavard - who plays for Stuttgart in Germany - and Lucas Hernandez, a club colleague of Griezmann's at Atletico.
There is also a place for midfielder Corentin Tolisso, who is 23, in an XI captained by Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, the veteran of the bunch at the grand old age of 31.
With an average age of 24 years and six months, it is the youngest XI to appear for France in their first fixture at a World Cup since the side that faced Mexico at the 1930 tournament in Uruguay.
Here's our starting XI for #FRAAUS! #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/uXLpMrLeQW— French Team (@FrenchTeam) June 16, 2018
Predictions aside, on paper France should breeze through a Group C which also features Peru and Denmark. Antoine Griezmann, who announced on Thursday he was resisting advances from Barcelona and staying at Atletico Madrid, is one of the hottest properties in world football and, as he did at Euro 2016, is expected to shine in Russia.
Australia, your team is in!— Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 16, 2018
⚽️ #FRAAUS
🗓 Sat, 16 June 2018
⌚️ 8pm AEST
🏟 Kazan Arena
📺 Live in Australia on @OptusSport and @TheWorldGame #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/QJDzdw6M8c
Fluffing their lines against Group C minnows Australia at the Kazan Arena would be unthinkable for most French fans, although the Socceroos -- who have talked up how they will fight tooth and nail to get a result -- have pledged to provide the first hurdle. "Come this France game we're going to be ready, and giving ourselves opportunities to win this game," warned Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan. "We can't wait for Saturday."
Two years after a disappointing Euro 2016, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could finally shine on the big stage, along with 19-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe, who will be making his World Cup debut.
Dernier entraînement avant le 1er match des Bleus face à l'Australie ✊— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 16, 2018
(à 12h, sur TF1 et beIN SPORTS) #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/KEYcJfKhZQ
In comparison, Australia coach Bert van Marwijk has yet to decide who will lead the Socceroos' attack, with former A-League reject Andrew Nabbout appearing to be leading the race ahead of Tomi Juric, who plays for Swiss side Lucerne. The Aussies' defensive game, a top priority for Van Marwijk since he was parachuted in to replace Ange Postecoglou in January, is still a work in progress.
Match kicks off at 3:30pm (IST)
