FIFA World Cup 2022: England must give this player some rest, says former striker Alan Shearer

England have had a decent start to the World Cup in Qatar. They won their first match against Iran with a thumping 6-2 scoreline. But their momentum in the first match was halted against USA in the next one as they only managed a goalless draw.
England are being regarded as one of the title contenders this year and a stuttering performance against the USA hasn't helped their cause. And amid that, former England striker Alan Shearer says England manager Gareth Southgate must look for other options up front, instead of skipper Harry Kane.
Harry Kane has started both matches but hasn't managed a goal yet. The striker has only managed 2 shots in two matches so far and none of them has been on target. And Alan Shearer says the England manager may opt to go with Callum Wilson as the marksman in their final group match.
"It might be time to think about getting him right for the knockout stages, and I have a sneaky feeling Callum Wilson might come in to face Wales on Tuesday instead. England need to freshen things up anyway, to get the feel-good factor back after the disappointment of our draw with the United States, and restore a bit of confidence," he wrote on his BBC column.
He also says that England have gone from 'magnificent to mediocre' in terms of performance and added they will have to beat Wales and go through to the next round as group winners.
Wales are one of England's Britain neighbours and the intensity of the game will be up at the very top. England will have to grind out a result in the game to finish as group winners and Shearer believes the players will be able to do that.
"England's players now have got to have the same mentality too, and I am confident they will approach this game with the right attitude.
"It's pretty obvious what I want to see now - the same attacking outlook, ideas and energy we showed in the Iran game. If we do that, we will be back on track for the next part of this World Cup," Shearer concluded.
England's all six goals were scored by five players who netted for the first time in the World Cup. Bukayo Saka scored a brace, while Raheem Sterling, Jude Bellingham, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored one each in the win over Iran.