FIFA World Cup 2022, Japan review: Samurai Blues enjoy wonderful campaign

Japan's World Cup campaign has been one of the most exciting stories in the World Cup so far and every Asian must be proud of them. Here, we will take a look at their wonderful World Cup campaign.
Hajime Moriyasu deserves plenty of plaudits-
Hajime Moriyasu has been one of the most impressive managers in the World Cup so far. It is because of his tactical acumen that Japan have progressed so much in the last four years after his takeover. Moriyasu's tactical tweaks and man-management has caught the eye. The Japan manager has also been brilliant with his substitution decisions which have often changed the games in their favour.