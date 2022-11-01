FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru,
Nov.
1:
Portugal
will
be
making
their
eighth
appearance
in
the
upcoming
FIFA
World
Cup
in
Qatar
and
fans
will
hope
that
the
golden
generation
will
have
a
strong
tournament
unlike
the
last
one.
The Selecao crashed out of the tournament in the round of 16 last time around however fans can expect a better outcome this year. The current squad will be led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 38 which is likely to be his last dance in this major tournament.
Despite coach Fernando Santos’ recent struggles, Portugal remain a real contender in Qatar. Considering their significant performances in big tournaments like the Euro 2016 and 2019 UEFA Nations League, where they clinched the title, the Selecao remain a favourite team to look out for.
Moreover with talent pools like Rafael Leao, Diogo Dalot, as well as Ruben Neves in support of established stars like Pepe, Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva Portugal fans, should be excited about the tournament.
Group fixtures (all times GMT):
Thursday 24 November: Portugal vs Ghana – 19:00
Monday 28 November: Portugal vs Uruguay – 22:00
Friday 2 December: South Korea vs Portugal – 18:00