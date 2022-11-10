FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru,
Nov.
10:
Serbia
will
look
to
break
their
demon
of
reaching
the
knock-out
stage
this
edition
as
coach
Dragan
Stojkovic
will
look
to
continue
their
fine
form
from
the
qualifying
round.
Serbia will be making their third World Cup appearance in the last four editions however they have failed to edge past the group stage every time around. But after a strong qualifying campaign that saw them advance to the tournament by winning a group that included Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan and staying undefeated the whole season, the fans could be hopeful of a better outcome this time around.
A team filled with talents playing around top teams in the top five European leagues, Serbia will likely be battling with the Swiss and Cameroon for the second qualification spot from Group G with Brazil expected to claim the first place.
Group fixtures (all times GMT):
Thursday 24 November: Brazil vs Serbia – 19:00
Monday 28 November: Cameroon vs Serbia – 10:00
Friday 2 December: Serbia vs Switzerland – 19:00
Possible starting XI
In
front
of
Torino
goalkeeper
Vanja
Milinkovic-Savic,
Serbia
is
set
to
use
a
three-man
defence
at
the
back
with
Milenkovic,
Veljkovic,
and
Pavlovic.
The
midfield
will
have
the
star
duo
Dusan
Tadic
and
Sergej
Milinkovic-Savic
ensuring
creativity.
However, their strongest area is likely to be at the tip of the attack which will see - Aleksandar Mitrovic as well as Juventus hotshot Dusan Vlahovic leading the attack. Both the strikers are currently flying high in their respective clubs and, Serbia will fancy their chances of progressing bestowing hopes upon them mostly.
Overall
Serbia
have
a
squad
capable
of
causing
an
upset
and
now
it
is
up
to
the
players
to
perform
at
their
finest
on
the
biggest
stage.
Potential Starting XI: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic; Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic; Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic