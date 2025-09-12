Football FIFA World Cup 2026 Tickets: Over 1.5 Million Applications in 24 Hours for Historic 48-Team Tournament By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:57 [IST]

The buildup to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is accelerating, marked by an extraordinary global response to ticket sales. Within just 24 hours of FIFA launching the presale draw, over 1.5 million ticket applications flooded in from fans representing 210 countries. This overwhelming demand underscores the significant worldwide appeal of the tournament, which will be historic in multiple ways.

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by three nations for the first time ever: the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

It will also be the first to feature an expanded format with 48 teams—up from 32—competing across 104 matches. These fixtures will be played in 16 cities spread across North America, with 11 venues in the United States, 3 in Mexico, and 2 in Canada. The grand final is slated for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, USA.

Ticket demand is spearheaded primarily by fans from the three host countries, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada leading the volume of applications. They are followed by strong interest from Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal, and Germany. This global enthusiasm reflects the tournament's far-reaching impact and growing popularity.

World Cup 2026 Tickets and Sales Process

FIFA is deploying a multi-phase ticket sales system, starting with the Visa presale draw which began on September 10, 2025, and will continue until September 19. This phase operates as a lottery exclusively for Visa cardholders with FIFA accounts, randomly selecting applicants to receive time slots for purchasing tickets starting October 1. Notifications for successful applicants are set to begin from September 29.

Prices for group-stage tickets start at $60, but FIFA is employing a dynamic pricing model in this initial phase. This means fans may pay different amounts depending on market demand, with prices potentially fluctuating further during subsequent phases. For example, less popular matches could see lower prices while high-demand matches - especially involving popular teams, may command premium pricing.

FIFA also plans to introduce an official resale platform later this year to ensure secure and transparent resale of tickets without artificial price caps.

This 48-team World Cup, spanning three countries and featuring record matches, is shaping up to be FIFA's largest and most globally inclusive event in soccer history. The overwhelming ticket demand within the first day of applications signals a tremendous appetite among fans worldwide to witness this landmark event live.

