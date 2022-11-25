Football
FIFA World Cup Oldest Goalscorers: Record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo is second in the top 10 list

By

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday (November 24) became the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, after the Portuguese forward scored in the Qatar 2022 Group H match at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Ronaldo joined the list for oldest goalscorers at the show-piece event by converting the penalty against Ghana, that also created a record for the only player to score in five different World Cups.

With his eighth goal at the quadrennial event, Ronaldo also became the oldest goalscorer in Qatar 2022. The 37-year-old, who made his show-piece event debut in 2006, now has eight goals in 18 appearances across five world cup finals.

At 37 years and 295 days, the former Manchester United forward surpassed Gunnar Gren of Sweden, who had scored when he was 37 years and 236 days old against West Germany in the 1958 FIFA World Cup semifinal.

However, the record for the oldest goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup remains with Roger Milla of Cameroon, who scored in the 1994 FIFA World Cup against Russia at the age of 42 years and 39 days.

The list also features Germany's recent World Cup winning forward Miroslav Klose, who is also the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals in 24 appearances across four different World Cups.

Here is a look at the top 10 oldest goalscorers in FIFA World Cup finals history:

Player Country Versus Age Edition
Roger Milla Cameroon Russia 42 years, 39 days USA 1994
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Ghana 37 years, 295 days Qatar 2022
Gunnar Gren Sweden West Germany 37 years, 236 days Sweden 1958
Cuauhtemoc Blanco Mexico France 37 years, 151 days South Africa 2010
Felipe Baloy Panama England 37 years, 120 days Russia 2018
Obdulio Varela Uruguay England 36 years, 279 days Switzerland 1954
Martin Palermo Argentina Greece 36 years, 227 days South Africa 2010
Georges Breggy Switzerland USA 36 years, 152 days USA 1994
Tom Finney England Soviet Union 36 years, 64 days Sweden 1958
Miroslav Klose Germany Brazil 36 years, 29 days Brazil 2014

While, the above mentioned player are the oldest goalscorers, not all of them are the oldest players to feature in the FIFA World Cup with that list being dominated mostly by goalkeepers, who have a longevity in their careers.

Milla is the only player to feature on the list that includes names like Pat Jennings, David James and Essam El-Hadary, the oldest player to take to the field when he represented Egypt in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Here is a look at the oldest players to play in FIFA World Cup:

Player Country Age Edition
Essam El-Hadary Egypt 45 years, 161 days Russia 2018
Faryd Mondragon Colombia 43 years, 3 days Brazil 2014
Roger Milla Cameroon 42 years, 39 days USA 1994
Pat Jennings Northern Ireland 41 years, 0 days Mexico 1986
Peter Shilton England 40 years, 292 days Italy 1990
Dino Zoff Italy 40 years, 133 days Spain 1982
Ali Boumnijel Tunisia 40 years, 71 days Germany 2006
Jim Leighton Scotland 39 years, 334 days France 1998
David James England 39 years, 330 days South Africa 2010
Angel Labruna East Germany 39 years, 260 days Sweden 1958
