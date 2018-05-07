FIFA World Cup: We have to stop believing we’re a small team, says Mexico's Hector Herrera

Bengaluru, May 7: The 2018 FIFA World Cup is just about a one month away and Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera feels that Mexico need to be stronger mentally to achieve success in the competition.
World Cup fixtures | Know your team
The Russia WC will mark the 16th appearance for Mexico in the event. While their best record in the tournament is reaching the quarter-finals twice (1970 and 1986), they have been eliminated from the round-of-16 in the all of the last six editions.
The 28-year-old Herrera believes Mexico has the potential to lift the World Cup. But first, they have to stop thinking of themselves as a small team.
"We have to stop these fears, stop believing we're a small team, stop going on about 'the fifth game', believing that we won't reach the fifth match. We have to think about becoming champions, in wanting to lift the World Cup," Herrera told Marca recently.
Feliz por el gol... pero ainda mais feliz por voltar ao lugar que merecemos ! A seguir demostrando que #LaSuerteNoJuega 🔵⚪️ Para vocês e minha familia 👨👩👧👦 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Xbiri7NTp1— Héctor Herrera (@HHerreramex) April 15, 2018
The Mexican midfielder further added, "I think if we reach the next round, it is proof that we are up for big things and can cause that surprise and impose the feeling that we are a great side at the World Cup."
After making his international debut in 2012, Herrera has played 63 matches for Mexico, including the previous 2014 FIFA WC in Brazil. Though the Porto midfielder is currently in the good form, Herrera is unsure about his selection in the national team for the upcoming WC. However, he is ready to represent the national team if called up and says will give his best.
"A dream, an objective, a goal, a motivation to keep doing things right, to be taken into account within the players that will represent the country. I do not know if I will go (to the World Cup), never have I felt safe in the place where I am, I always try to work one hundred per cent, I think about the World Cup, doing things well, winning for my country, for my people, for me, for my family, for Mexico and not because I can go to a better club," Herrera said.
Herrera also praised national team head coach Juan Carlos Osorio and says the team has full faith in his tactics.
"We believe blindly in his theory, in his way of seeing football, and he has shown with results that he deserves that respect and that unconditional support," Herrera said.
Mexico will begin their 2018 FIFA World Cup journey against the defending champions Germany on June 17. Apart from Germany, Mexico will meet against Sweden and South Korea in their other Group F fixtures.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.