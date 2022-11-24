FIFA World Cup Youngest Goalscorers: Gavi joins Pele, Owen and Messi in top 10 list

Spain's Gavi on Wednesday (November 23) became the third youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup finals history after he scored in the 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica in the Group E encounter of Qatar 2022.
Gavi at 18 years and 110 days also was the youngest player to score for Spain at the show-piece tournament and the youngest scorer since Brazil legend Pele, who scored in 1958 against Wales when he was 17 years and 239 days old.
The second youngest goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup is Mexico's Manuel Rosas, who scored when he was 18 years and 93 days old in the inaugural edition in 1930 against Argentina.
Here is a look at the top 10 youngest goalscorers in FIFA World Cup finals history:
|Player
|Country
|Versus
|Age
|Edition
|Pele
|Brazil
|Wales
|17years, 239days
|1958
|Manuel Rosas
|Mexico
|Argentina
|18years, 93day
|1930
|Gavi
|Spain
|Costa Rica
|18years, 110days
|2022
|Michael Owen
|England
|Romania
|18years, 190days
|1998
|Nicole Kovacs
|Romania
|Peru
|18years, 197days
|1930
|Dmitry Sychev
|Russia
|Belgium
|18years, 231days
|2002
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Serbia
|18years, 357days
|2006
|Julian Green
|USA
|Belgium
|19years, 25days
|2014
|Divock Origi
|Belgium
|Russia
|19years, 65days
|2014
|Martin Hoffman
|East Germany
|Chile
|19years, 88days
|1974
Last year, Gavi became the youngest ever to represent Spain when he started in the UEFA Nations League semifinal against Italy at 17 years and 62 days., breaking the record held by Angel Zubieta, who was 17 years and 284 days old when he made his debut for La Roja.
Gavi, who plays for Barcelona in the La Liga, also won the Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy awards earlier this year for his exploits with club and country.
Meanwhile, Spain recorded their biggest victory in FIFA World Cup finals, with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica. The La Roja went level with Uruguay, Poland, Turkey and Portugal, who all won by a similar scoreline in earlier editions of the FIFA World Cup finals.
Here is a look at some of the biggest wins in FIFA World Cup finals history:
|Team
|Versus
|Final Score
|Edition
|Hungary
|El Salvador
|10-1
|1982
|Hungary
|South Korea
|9-0
|1954
|Yugoslavia
|Zaire
|9-0
|1974
|Sweden
|Cuba
|8-0
|1938
|Uruguay
|Bolivia
|8-0
|1950
|Germany
|Saudi Arabia
|8-0
|2002
|Uruguay
|Scotland
|7-0
|1954
|Turkey
|South Korea
|7-0
|1954
|Poland
|Haiti
|7-0
|1974
|Portugal
|North Korea
|7-0
|2010
|Spain
|Costa Rica
|7-0
|2022
|Germany
|Brazil
|7-1
|2014