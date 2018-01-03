Figo to swap football boots for golf club

Football

Bengaluru, January 3: During his hey days, Ballon D'Or winner Luis Figo was known for his uncanny ability to get past defenders.

Figo move took El Clasico to 'another level of hatred' - McManaman

In 2000, he was the world's most expensive footballer following his switch from Barcelona to Real Madrid.

These days the former Portuguese captain is busy fine tuning his putting skills on the greens as he is all set to lead the Celebrity Team in the two-day Abu Dhabi Invitational Golf Tournament starting at Yas Links on January 12.

The Abu Dhabi Invitational is one of the world's most prestigious Pro-Celebrity tournaments which has become a must-play for celebrities and professional golfers alike where they are paired with a VIP amateur guest in a Ryder Cup Fourball format.

Last year Paul McGinley's Pro Team won by 13½ points to 6½ over Peter Schmeichel's Celebrity team, which featured footballing stars Ruud Gullit and Roberto Di Matteo, rugby union World Cup winner Mike Tindall, cricketing legend Jacques Kallis and international popstar Ronan Keating.

Up against Figo would be Germany's two-time major winner and former world No.1 Martin Kaymer, who will lead the Pro Team.

"I'm delighted to be captaining the Celebrity Team in The Abu Dhabi Invitational. I've heard great things about Yas Links and the Tournament. We look forward to the challenge of facing Martin's Pro team and will leave no stone unturned to win the Trophy. Regardless of the result, it's great to be involved in such a unique charity tournament," said Figo, who had plied his trade his trade with Serie A giants Inter Milan as well.

