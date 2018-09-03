Football

Filipe Luis quashes PSG rumours, says he's happy at Atletico Madrid

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
A file picture of Filipe Luis (left), Atletico Madrid full back
Bengaluru, September 3: Atletico Madrid full back Filipe Luis has quashed the rumours surrounding an alleged move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), saying he never considered joining the Ligue 1 club.

Luis denied that he wanted to leave Madrid this summer and said he's happy at Atletico. The Brazilian left-back told beIN Sports, "Three weeks ago, I arranged a meeting with the club to let them know about my situation. I was told that the club didn't want me to leave, so I didn't push the matter any further. I'm fine where I am here at Atletico."

Speculations were rife about a move to PSG after Mundo Deportivo reported that Luis had put in a transfer request. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, in an interview with Football Espana, admitted that the club was facing a tough situation as many players could be poached from bigger clubs.

"The situation is a little sad, but that is the situation," Oblak had said. "When opportunities like this come up for a player, you must respect the decision they make, but we do not know for sure what will happen."

AS reported that the La Liga club asked for a reasonable amount of €30 million as a transfer fee for the 33-year-old defender. But the move never worked out and Luis remains an Atletico Madrid player.

Luis is currently in his second tenure at Atletico Madrid. After playing in Madrid from 2010 to 2014, Luis left for Chelsea for a season before returning to the Spanish capital again in 2015.

Despite suffering a couple of injuries in the previous season, Luis still managed to appear in 28 games for the club. While he hasn’t signed any new contract with the club yet, his present contract will expire at the end of this season (2018/19).

Luis was part of the Atletico Madrid squad that won the La Liga in 2013/14. He was also part of the squad that won two UEFA Europa League titles in 2011/12 and 2017/18. He also played a big role in helping the club finish as runners-up in the 2013/14 & 2015/16 UEFA Champions League.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
