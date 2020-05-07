No contacts, fine for spitting! K League to start with many innovations

Bengalury, May 7: South Korean football league's (K League) new season will kick off behind closed doors on Friday (May 8) with defending champion Jeonbuk Motors facing Suwon Bluewings in the southwestern city of Jeonju.
As part of post coronavirus (COVID-19) measures, many other restrictions are put in place in the stadiums, most of whom have capacities of over 40,000.
Players will not shake hands with each other, and spitting and conversations at close quarters on the field are prohibited with the K League ready to impose sanctions on repeat offenders.
The K League had initially been scheduled to start on February 29, but on that day there were 909 infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the country's highest daily total.
After weeks of extensive tracing, that number has fallen to single figures since mid-April.
Football authorities have regularly consulted with medical experts and were advised that if the number of new cases fell below 30 for two weeks, then K League season could start.
Finally the action is set to begin with Jeonbuk having covered the East Stand with a message of support for the fans who will be watching the game from home.
Jeonbuk covering the East Stand for tomorrow's opener with a message of support for #kleague fans who will be watching this game from home. #JEOvSSB pic.twitter.com/7wIE0ihfsL— Matthew Binns (@Matt_Binns) May 7, 2020
"Thanks to the hard work of the South Korean medical workers and the population's active participation in social distancing, the league can start. Also, we appreciate that clubs and players have fully co-operated in the preparation process," K League President Kwon Oh Gap was quoted as saying by the Associated Press international news agency.
Friday night's curtain raiser will be followed by three games on Saturday as Ulsan Horangi, runner-up in 2019, hosts Sangju Sangmu, Incheon United faces Daegu FC and Gwangju takes on Seongnam.
The first round concludes on Sunday with Pohang Steelers playing Busan I'Park and FC Seoul traveling to Gangwon FC.
With world football virtually coming to a stanstill due to the pandemic, the K League, has sold international broadcasting rights to more than 10 countries.
South Korea President Moon Jae In has welcomed the return of sport to the country. "The world will learn, with a close look, how to enjoy sports while making quarantine and everyday life co-exist," Moon tweeted.
