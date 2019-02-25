Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fiorentina 3 Inter 3: VAR at the fore as Spalletti's side succumb to late show

By Opta
Fiorentina

Florence, February 25: Inter were left to rue a stoppage-time VAR-assisted penalty as Fiorentina salvaged a 3-3 draw in a remarkable Serie A encounter on Sunday (February 24).

Results | Points Table

Having been the benefactors of two decisions that went to the video review system, it was third time unlucky for Inter as the referee deemed Danilo D'Ambrosio had handled the ball in the sixth minute of seven added on, with Jordan Veretout eventually stepping up to slot home following a five-minute VAR check.

Luciano Spalletti's side had been 3-1 up seven minutes into the second half, when Ivan Perisic netted with Inter's own VAR-awarded spot-kick after Matias Vecino and Matteo Politano had cancelled out Stefan de Vrij's first-minute own goal.

1
1011440

But Fiorentina rallied, and after Cristiano Biraghi had a goal ruled out by VAR, Luis Muriel's stunning free-kick set up a grandstand finish, with Veretout keeping his composure in extraordinary circumstances to secure a share of the spoils in Florence.

The frantic pace was set inside 17 seconds - De Vrij only able to divert Giovanni Simeone's flick into the back of Inter's net.

Fiorentina's lead lasted just five minutes, Vecino prodding home from Radja Nainggolan's cross, with the goal standing following a lengthy video review.

And Inter's torrid start was forgotten by the 52nd minute - Politano arrowing a low strike into the bottom corner before Perisic sent Alban Lafont the wrong way from 12 yards after VAR was used to deem Edimilson Fernandes had used a hand to block a cross.

Biraghi's superb strike looked to have reduced the deficit, but VAR confirmed that Muriel had fouled D'Ambrosio.

Muriel atoned by drilling in a sensational free-kick, and Fiorentina's luck finally turned when D'Ambrosio was penalised for handball, and with a review ensuring the decision was correct, Veretout made no mistake.

What does it mean? Inter feeling the heat

Victories for AC Milan and Roma had put the pressure on Inter prior to kick-off, and Spalletti's third-placed side are just two points above their city rivals, and with no sign that the Mauro Icardi saga is coming to an end anytime soon, Gennaro Gattuso could well be smelling blood.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, sit ninth, two points off the European qualification spots.

Super-sub Muriel inspires comeback

Having been harshly adjudged to have fouled D'Ambrosio in the build-up to Biraghi's thunderbolt, Muriel looked like a man on a mission.

His free-kick was an exceptional strike that gave Samir Handanovic no chance, and his pace and energy helped propel Fiorentina forward in the closing stages.

D'Ambrosio falls foul of VAR

Having got away with an earlier VAR call, D'Ambrosio did not get so lucky late on. He moved his arm towards the ball, and despite his protestations that Federico Chiesa's attempted cross came too close to his body for him to react, the referee was not fooled.

What's next?

Inter face Cagliari in the top flight on Friday (March 1), while Fiorentina have a Coppa Italia semi-final first leg against Atalanta coming up on Wednesday (February 27), before facing the same opponents in their next Serie A outing.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 3:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue