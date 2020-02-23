Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Fiorentina 1-1 Milan: Pulgar penalty salvages draw for 10-man Viola

By Patric Ridge
Erick Pulgar

Florence, February 23: Erick Pulgar's late penalty salvaged a 1-1 Serie A draw for 10-man Fiorentina against Milan on Saturday (February 22).

Fiorentina were heading for defeat at Stadio Artemio Franchi, but Asmir Begovic – on in place of the injured Gianluigi Donnarumma – was unable to keep out a Pulgar spot-kick five minutes from time after Alessio Romagnoli was adjudged to have fouled former Patrick Cutrone.

Pulgar's penalty cancelled out Ante Rebic's second-half opener, with the Croatia forward having netted his sixth goal in his last six Serie A appearances.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Matters looked even bleaker for Fiorentina when Dalbert was shown a red card for a foul on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but ultimately it was Milan who were left hanging on, Dusan Vlahovic and Martin Caceres missing late chances to win it.

Donnarumma was lucky not to be punished for a sloppy mistake in the 13th minute, with Gaetano Castrovilli blazing over after Milan's goalkeeper conceded possession.

Rebic should have made Fiorentina pay for a poorly executed offside trap soon after, yet directed a close-range header at Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Ibrahimovic made no such mistake with Milan's next opening, slotting coolly beyond Dragowski after getting the better of two defenders, only for the goal to be disallowed for handball after a VAR check.

1
2021297

Despite Donnarumma succumbing to injury early in the second half, Milan hit the front in the 56th minute - Rebic thumping home via a deflection after capitalising on Caceres' error.

Fiorentina's frustrations were swiftly compounded when Dalbert, despite initially escaping with a booking for a professional foul on Ibrahimovic, was dismissed for a professional foul after the referee checked the replay.

However, Giuseppe Iachini's roll of the dice to introduce ex-Milan striker Cutrone paid off when he drew a tackle from Romagnoli and, though it seemed as if the defender got the ball, Fiorentina were awarded a penalty.

Begovic got a hand to Pulgar's spot-kick but was unable to keep it out and Fiorentina went for the jugular, but neither Caceres or Vlahovic could keep their cool to snatch all three points.

What does it mean? Milan must put games to bed

It has been some turnaround in fortunes for Milan in 2020 but they were punished for not putting Fiorentina to the sword when they had the chance after Dalbert's dismissal. The visitors seemed in complete control but it proved to be a frustrating evening.

Cutrone proves his worth against boyhood club

Cutrone was reportedly not keen to leave Milan for Wolves in the off season and failed to settle in the Premier League. Now back in Serie A, the forward - who is yet to score a league goal for Fiorentina - made a crucial impact against his former side, and perhaps his Viola career is about to take off.

Milan dealt Donnarumma blow

Begovic might think he could haved save Pulgar's penalty and, though the ex-Chelsea man provides plenty of experience, Stefano Pioli will be desperately hoping Donnarumma, who required treatment in the opening stages, has not suffered an injury which will keep him on the sidelines for too long.

What's next?

Milan host struggling Genoa on February 29, with Fiorentina facing Udinese later that day.

More SERIE A News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 165, 47/1 (20.0) vs NZL 348
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue