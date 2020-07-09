Five active Premier League 100-goal club players including new joinee Jamie Vardy

Bengaluru, July 9: Premier League is one of the toughest leagues in the world and reaching 100 goal marks in this division certainly deserves a big round of applause.
Just last week, Leicester forward Jamie Vardy entered into the same list by scoring twice against Crystal Palace as his team won 3-0. He also scored against Arsenal in the very next game which now takes his tally to 102 goals in 207 appearances.
It's quite a remarkable feat given he was just playing non-league football just eight years ago. He became the 29th player to reach a century of Premier League goals, however, only five people out of them are only actively playing football. Even among those five, some of them are at just the twilight of their career or now plying their trade elsewhere.
So here is a list of those five names who are still active in world football carrying the legacy of the 100 goal mark:
Wayne Rooney
The Manchester United top scorer is still actively playing football but in the championship with Derby County. He left the Premier League being the second-highest goalscorer of all time with 208 goals behind Alan Shearer. Should he manage to help his team reach the promotion, there is still a chance of him improving his tally furthermore.
Sergio Aguero
Since his arrival in 2011, no player has scored more goals than him in the Premier League so far. Aguero is Manchester City’s all-time record goalscorer and the highest-scoring non-English player in Premier League history in the league with 180 goals so far. His goal scoring form has dipped a bit in the last few years due to injury and age factor, but he still has managed 16 goals so far.
Jermain Defoe
One of the very few underrated players of Premier League, Defoe has 162 goals to his name in a career span of 21 years in Premier League for five different clubs. The 37-year-old is still active in world football with Rangers but he may soon hang up his boots.
Harry Kane
The 26-year-old is the most promising name in this list who has the best chance to overtake Wayne Rooney or even Alan Shearer given his tremendous goal-scoring streak every season.
In just six years of Premier League football, he has racked up an astonishing 138 goals, winning the PL Golden boot twice. It looks like as of now, sky's the only limit for him.
Romelu Lukaku
The Big Belgian recently broke the record in Inter Milan to reach the 20 goal barrier after Ronaldo De Lima since 1998, but he was a goal-scoring machine in the Premier League as well. Prior to him leaving the league - signing off from Manchester United he scored 113 goals while appearing for four teams.