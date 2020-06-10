Five Belgians to have made the most number of Premier League appearances

Bengaluru, June 10: Belgium have produced some amazing talents over the years and the Premier League have been the most preferred destinations of most of them. There have been a number of Belgian superstars play for top clubs in English football and eventually become club legends.
In this article, we will take a look at five Belgian players to have made the most number of Premier League appearances.
5. Simon Mignolet - 245 appearances
A Champions League winner with Liverpool, Mignolet's time in England was quite up and down over the years. The 32-year-old made 245 appearances in the Premier League for Sunderland and Liverpool combined and now features for Club Brugge in his homeland.
Particularly at Liverpool, Mignolet was sometimes spectacular with his saves and sometimes he cost the Reds dearly which eventually saw Jurgen Klopp look for an upgrade over him seeing Alisson Becker move to Anfield. However, Mignolet would still forever be remembered by Liverpool fans as a keeper who was exceptionally committed to the team despite becoming second fiddle to Loris Karius first and then to Alisson Becker.
4. Eden Hazard - 245 appearances
One of the greatest players to have graced the Premier League as well as the Chelsea jersey, the magical Eden Hazard also made exactly the same number of Premier League appearances to that of Simon Mignolet. The 29-year-old will forever be remembered by the Chelsea fans for his sheer brilliant on the pitch. The two-time Premier League winner with the Blues made his much-awaited move to Real Madrid last summer and has not been able to replicate his form at Santiago Bernabeu although injuries have haunted him in Spain.
3. Romelu Lukaku - 252 appearances
Despite having his critics, there is no denying the fact that Lukaku has always been a prolific goalscorer at every club he played for. The big Belgian played for four different clubs in the Premier League making 252 appearances combined and scored 113 goals while providing 42 assists. His numbers are truly amazing for a player who became 27 last month. He is right now plying his trade at Inter in Serie A and has been phenomenal in front of goal for Antonio Conte's side.
2. Marouane Fellaini - 260 appearances
Marouane Fellaini is another player just like Lukaku who has divided opinions over the years in English football. He made a total of 260 Premier League appearances for Everton and Manchester United combined and now plays for Shandong Luneng in China. The 32-year-old still remains a vital part for the star-studded Belgian national team which speaks for his immense ability and shows that he was probably unfairly criticized by the Premier League fans.
1. Vincent Kompany - 265 appearances
The leader of the golden generation of Belgian football, Vincent Kompany is regarded among the greatest defenders to have played in the Premier League. One of the few Manchester City players who were at the club before the UAE-based takeover took place, Kompany not only survived the massive overhaul but also led the Cityzens to their best ever times cementing his place as a club legend. Now at his boyhood club Anderlecht as a player-manager, Kompany is at the dusk of his career and could come back to England as a manager someday.