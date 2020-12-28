Kolkata, December 28: While Bundesliga is often said to be a monopoly of Bayern Munich, it cannot be denied that the German League serves as one of finest hotbeds of talent.
Bundesliga is often seen as an attacker's dream as most clubs tend to play a very much ambitiously attacking football and that makes the job of defenders in the top tier of German football even harder.
Here, we look at five best defenders in Bundesliga in 2020.
Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen
Regarded as a top talent from his very early days, it is somewhat a surprise that Tah still remains in the Bundesliga and to be more specific at Bayer Leverkusen. The 24-year-old has been an absolute rock at the heart of the Leverkusen defence over the past year and is one of the key reasons why Peter Bosz's side are in title contention this time.
David Alaba - Bayern Munich
One of the most versatile footballers in the modern era, Alaba simply amazed everyone since he was deployed at centre-back by Hansi Flick. Alaba has been mostly used throughout his career as an attacking-minded left-back and it is truly unbelievable that he has been such a massive success at centre-back leading Bayern all the way to a fantastic treble.
Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig
Upamecano is arguably the most sought-after central defender in world football right now and his excellent form for Julian Nagelsmann's is the reason behind it. The 22-year-old is a complete defender who can win over attackers by both outmuscling and outpacing them.
Edmond Tapsoba - Bayer Leverkusen
Tapsoba is a name not even heard by most at this point last year and the fact that he has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the world is enough to warrant him a place in this list. The 21-year-old Burkina Faso international has all the abilities to become one of the best defenders in the world in coming years.
Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
One of the turning points of the last season for Bayern was when Flick decided to try Alphonso Davies in an unnatural left-back role. The 20-year-old Canada international has not only excelled in that role but has arguably been the standout left-back in Europe alongside Andrew Robertson.