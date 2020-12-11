Five best strikers in Premier League 2020

Kolkata, December 11: In modern football strikers are used in a much different fashion compared to how they were used in the past.
Here we look at the five best strikers in the Premier League who have excelled in the year 2020.
Olivier Giroud - Chelsea
If not for Giroud, Chelsea might not have Champions League football this season. The Frenchman was excellent for the Blues in the second half of the last season and scored so many important goals to help the Blues finish fourth in the table. The World Cup winner has now become the first-choice number nine at Stamford Bridge.
Danny Ings - Southampton
Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton have been impressive in 2020 and the biggest reason behind their good run of form is their key man in attack Ings. The former Liverpool striker looks like a player reborn at St Mary's Stadium.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton
Carlo Ancelotti has worked with some of the greatest strikers in the world over his managerial career but very few expected him to have so much of impact on Calvert-Lewin who was never short of talent but lacked the belief and consistency. This season, he has taken his game to a whole new level and has scored 14 goals in all competitions already.
Harry Kane- Spurs
Regarded as one of the most naturally gifted strikers in the world, Kane has somewhat reinvented himself this season. The England skipper has 14 goals in all competitions so far while also creating 13 for his team-mates.
Jamie Vardy - Leicester City
Even at 33, Vardy is at the peak of his career and deservedly won the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 23 goals to his name. He has been equally good this season too and already has 11 goals in all competitions to his name including nine in the Premier League.