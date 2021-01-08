Five best youngsters in Ligue 1 in 2020

Kolkata, January 8: Ligue 1, one of the top five leagues in Europe, has seen a monopoly of Paris Saint-Germain in recent years.
Here, we look at five best youngsters in Ligue 1 2020.
Amine Gouiri - Nice
Often compared to Lyon legend and former Lyon striker Karim Benzema from a very early age, Gouiri struggled to get minutes for his boyhood club and made a switch to Nice in the summer of 2020 and has made a quick impact.
The 20-year-old has nine goals and three assists in 21 games across all competitions this season.
Yacine Adli - Bordeaux
Having been recruited from the Paris Saint-Germain youth academy, Adli has seen his career flourish at Bordeaux.
The 20-year-old has already established himself as one of the most dynamic and versatile midfielders in Ligue 1.
Khephren Thuram - Nice
The second son of France legend and former World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, Khephren has been making a name for himself in Ligue 1 with Nice. Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 3 1⁄2 in, the 19-year-old could become one of the most complete midfielders in the world in coming years.
Boubacar Kamara - Marseille
Kamara is among those impressive talents and he can also feature in defensive midfield. At 21, he is already a key member of an always-improving Marseille squad and has the potential to become a world beater.
Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes
The 18-year-old is wanted by clubs across Europe and is tipped to join Real Madrid eventually. Camavinga has already made 63 senior appearances and a number of records that are unlikely to be broken anytime soon.