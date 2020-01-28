Five big transfers that could still happen before winter transfer deadline day

Bengaluru, Jan 28: The Winter transfer window has not garnered much news so far with the only big transfer originating from Dortmund who signed young striking sensation Eric Braut Haaland from Salzburg.
But with the transfer window set to close in just over a week, teams across Europe are pulling up their socks to secure last-minute signings to improve respective sides.
Here is a list of five transfers that are most likely to go ahead before the window shuts out.
Bruno Fernandes:
After missing out on a summer move, the Sporting Lisbon midfielder has once again been linked with a switch to English football with Manchester United interested in the player.
The deal could, however, be settled this time as according to recent reports, personal terms have already been agreed upon and only some finer details are left to be agreed.
Edinson Cavani:
The 32-year-old is another one who is likely to move on from PSG after Mauro Icardi settling in the side as the first choice. United, Chelsea all have been credited with an interest but the Uruguay international reportedly has set his sight to play in Spain and especially under Atletico.
With the player adamant of a future elsewhere PSG could look to sell him before losing him for free in Summer. His high wage structure as of now looks to be the only bundling block but a middle ground could be reached within the coming week.
Emre Can:
After putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Serie A champions last July, Can has struggled to impress new Juventus manager Sarri this season.
The former Liverpool midfielder was left out of the Champions League group stage squad by Juventus manager Saari and lies behind the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi. He is now likely to leave in January given his lack of playing time while Juventus could look to earn a prompt profit on the player they signed for free. The latest rumour is that he is likely to sign for Dortmund within the deadline despite earlier interest from the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham etc.
Paco Alcacer:
The Spanish forward is bound to leave Signal Iduna Park in January despite him having a Bundesliga ratio better than a goal a game since joining from the Catalan side.
The 26-year-old reportedly isn't happy with the fact that he has had to settle for the bench in recent weeks. Moreover, after the signing of Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg, he has been demoted further and hence apparently he is looking for a move elsewhere where he would get guaranteed first-team football.
Dortmund are unlikely to stand in his way and would let him go even on loan with a view of making it permanent in Summer. Atletico earlier enquired about him but as per the latest reports, Newcastle United and Valencia, both are preparing a loan offer for him.
Olivier Giroud:
Olivier Giroud is likely to depart from Stamford Bridge this January after failing to impress Lampard and finding hard to get regular minutes under his belt. He has made just seven appearances for Frank Lampard's side this season.
This is notably down to Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham’s sublime form in front of goal while another option Michy Batshuayi too appears to have overtaken him in the pecking order.
Chelsea who are open to signing players have already informed him to find a new side within next week before losing him for free in the Summer. Inter Milan have been massively linked with him but a recent report has also suggested that injury-hit Barcelona too have enquired about him.