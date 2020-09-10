Five famous player-manager duos who linked up at three different clubs

Bengaluru, Sep 10: Every manager has his favourite players who they always like to link up with. There have been several instances of managers linking up with players they like at different clubs. Carlo Ancelotti has now signed Colombian superstar James Rodriguez for the third time as he has brought the 29-year-old to Everton.
However, this is not the first time that such a thing has happened with famous players and managers. In this article, we will take a look at five famous player and manager duo who have teamed up at multiple clubs.
1. Ronald Koeman - Graziano Pelle
Now the manager of Barcelona, Ronald Koeman has had a pretty happening career as a manager after hanging up his boots following his sensational career as a player. Over the years, the player he has linked up with three times is former Southampton striker Graziano Pelle. The Italian international forward was managed by Koeman first at AZ Alkmaar, followed by Feyenoord and then Southampton.
2. Fabio Capello - Emerson and Christian Panucci
Veteran football manager Fabio Capello linked up with two players at different clubs. The 74-year-old, who is now retired, linked with former Brazil international Emerson first at Roma, then at Juventus and finally at Real Madrid. While, former Italian international full-back Christian Panucci was managed by Capello at Milan, Real Madrid and Roma.
3. Maurizio Sarri - Gonzalo Higuain
Maurizio Sarri and Gonzalo Higuain have a brilliant relationship between them thanks to their time together as the manager and player respectively at three different clubs. The duo first linked up at Napoli with great effect with Higuain finding his best form at the Naples under the 61-year-old. However, the next two associations at Chelsea and Juventus respectively did not prove to be a fruitful one.
4. Carlo Ancelotti - James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez has been consistently linked with a move to Everton since the day Carlo Ancelotti took charge at Goodison Park and the move has finally happened with the Italian mastermind linking up with the Colombian for the third time. He was signed by Ancelotti at Real Madrid and then at Bayern Munich albeit on loan and now at Everton. Since Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid, Rodriguez has struggled to replicate the form he showed under the Italian manager and Everton will hope that reunion works well for them.
5. Jose Mourinho - Ricardo Carvalho
One of the best player-manager duos in modern football, Jose Mourinho and Ricardo Carvalho linked up at three different clubs although Carvalho was signed by Mourinho twice. He made his breakthrough to the senior side from the youth side at Porto under Mourinho. He eventually followed Mourinho to Chelsea and also wanted to follow him to Inter but a move failed to materialise. The duo joined forces for the third time at Real Madrid.