Five free agents Premier League club could still sign for free

Bengaluru, Aug 14: The Premier League transfer window closed last week. However, the free-agent market might be something worth exploring now.
For this to happen, the club must have room in their 25-man squad. If their squad is already at the 25-man limit, they have to offload a player to free-up space for the new recruit.
Provisional squad lists have already been sent to the Premier League, but these will be finalised at the end of August when the European transfer window closes.
A number of big names have already decided on their latest moves, with Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera opting for Paris Saint-Germain or Rabiot to Juventus and Diego Godin to Inter Milan. And below are some of the big names who just like that could be still available to English clubs without spending a penny:
Daniel Sturridge
The English forward said an emotional goodbye to Liverpool at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, with a successful spell at Anfield eventually petering out due to injury. The former Chelsea forward due to his vast experience of Premier League and having a good track record in English football initially was linked over a move to Leicester City and Newcastle United but reportedly is now a target of several Turkish sides.
Mario Balotelli
Out of contract from Marseille, the 28-year-old Italian forward has still a lot of football left in him. However, his antics and off-field tantrums is a big issue but if manages well he certainly can be a valuable asset to the lower table clubs in England.
Fernando Llorente
The Veteran forward has been released by Spurs this season, however, had an impeccable impact coming from the bench for the PL side last season. The Spanish striker, who has been based in Britain since joining his former side Swansea in 2016, is rumoured to have received interest from clubs such as Lazio and Roma. However, a deal is yet to be brokered and any PL side can sign him to install further experience in the squad.
Frank Ribery
Maybe the most popular name in this list, the German legend left Bayern this Summer after a 12-year career. The 36-year-old Frenchman has been linked with clubs as far-ranging as Qatar-based Al-Sadd and Premier League newcomers. But satisfying the winger’s wage demands for lower English sides may prove tricky, considering the Frenchman was one of the highest earners in Germany.
Claudio Marchisio
Marchisio has spent his entire career in Turin, making 294 appearances for the Old Lady, becoming a club legend before he decided to call time on his 25-year association with the club last year. He signed for Russian side Zenit but now his contract has been called off. At 32 he's still more than capable of playing at the highest level and could be a catchy signing for any lower-tier Premier League clubs.