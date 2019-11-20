Five goalkeepers with most saves this season in Premier League

Bengaluru, Nov. 20: Goalkeepers do not always get the plaudits they deserve but it certainly is one of the toughest jobs in the middle of the pitch. A keeper's most saves are viewed as routine however one little blip can change the course of the game.
Premier league too over the years have seen some magnificent goalkeepers of all-time and in the current season, it keeps on getting better.
In the last couple of years although goalkeeping practices have undergone some change. Many teams now prefer a keeper who not only has the ability to protect goals but also can help in the build-up, with the pass. But still, the prime most aspect a showstopper is based on is his shot-stopping abilities.
We are almost around the halfway mark of the 2018/19 season of the Premier League and we have seen some brilliant shot-stopping displays from some keepers already.
Here is a list of five names from the Premier League who are topping the charts in terms of shot-stops. The list mostly features players from bottom or midtable sides given their shaky defence but still, there's a surprise with one big popular name.
Tim Krul (Norwich City)- 40 saves
Norwich have the worst defence in the league with the promoted side conceding goals with a leaky defence. But things could have been worse without Krul's heroics repeatedly. The Dutch keeper has been the saviour of Farke's fragile defence and has been pivotal in Norwich's all win so far this season. He has made 40 saves so far including two penalty stops.
Ben Foster (Watford) - 41 saves
Another player from relegation battling side who has arguably been their best player of the ongoing season. The former Manchester United keeper has produced some impressive performances in recent weeks and helped the side getting their first win last weekend. Flores' men now need some consistent performance from the 35-year-old to avoid the drop.
Mat Ryan (Brighton) - 43 saves
If you play Fantasy Premier League, you should probably know that the Australian shot-stopper has been the most significant keeper in the league, in terms of helping the side with shots saved and clean sheets. The 27-year-old has played every game so far making 43 saves, including a huge nine in the defeat to Manchester United. He also has four clean sheets to his name, one short of the highest in the league.
Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) - 43 saves
Bournemouth's free-flowing ultra attacking football means they have to depend more upon Ramsdale and the young English shot-stopper has surely been a rock for the side. The 21-years-old is the youngest first-choice goalkeepers in the league and has made 43 saves, with three clean sheets so far.
Bernd Leno (Arsenal) - 49 saves
The only keeper from a top side to feature in this list surprisingly and certainly, it tells a lot about Arsenal's ongoing campaign. Despite signing two new faces in the defence, Arsenal have failed to lean in goals on a regular basis and if not for Leno, things could have been much worse. Leno has made the most saves than any other keeper in the division so far, with 49 saves to his name after 12 gameweek.