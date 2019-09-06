Five high profile free agents still available to sign with Champions League experience

Bengaluru, Sep 6: The transfer window may have closed last week, however, the free-agent market might be something worth exploring now.
As managers are now getting to know their current playing squads, some may feel they underinvested in the summer thus could go for some cheeky but risky additions with some of the free agents.
We look at some of the names who are carrying high profile CV with them but are still without a club:
1) Claudio Marchisio
Marchisio has spent his entire career in Turin, making 294 appearances for the Old Lady, becoming a club legend before decided to call time on his 25-year association with the club last year. He signed for Russian side Zenit but now his contract has been called off. At 32 he's still more than capable of playing at the highest level and could be a catchy signing for any lower-tier Premier League clubs.
2) Ignazio Abate
The Italian made over 300 appearances for AC Milan but this Summer was deemed surplus to requirements under the new boss and thus has been released. He may not have the same prodigy of before but with the Italian having plenty of experience at the highest level he could easily be a decent option for any lower Serie A side looking to bolster their defensive options or even in the likes of a bit low-key leagues like Turkey.
3) Fabio Coentrao
Since leaving Real Madrid in 2015 winning two La Liga and Champions League titles while in Spain he has never settled in any of the sides. After loan spells with Monaco and Sporting Lisbon, the left-back returned to Portugal to play for Rio Ave last season, but he’s now looking for a new adventure after being released. Greek outfit PAOK recently offered him a two-year deal but the 31-year to cancel it at the last moment.
4) Hatem Ben Arfa
Despite winning the Coupe de France with Rennes last season Ben Arfa left the Roazhon Park without renewing it and since has been looking for a new club. The attacking midfielder proved the last term that there is still a big amount of football at 32 still left in him and he would no doubt slot seamlessly into any midtable French side or lower tabled Pl side. He recently has been linked over a move to his former side Newcastle United.
5) Danny Simpson
The PL winning defender is one of the players who has been released by Leicester upon his contract expiration. Ricardo Perreira's arrival pushed him out of the first-team scenes and it is understood that he did not renew with them for that reason only. French side Amiens are the most recently linked side but it is likely that he will move to a championship side in coming weeks.