Five key figures behind Steven Gerrard's on-field success as Rangers clinch their first title in 10 years

Bengaluru, March 9: After nine years Steven Gerrard's Rangers have finally broken the dominance of Celtic in the Scottish League as they have secured their 55th league title in style.
Rangers remain unbeaten in the league with six matches remaining this season and have maintained their 100% home record so far. Astonishingly, Rangers have also conceded only nine goals in the league while scoring 77 so far this season.
All these numbers imply some outstanding contribution from Gerrard's men on the field and as Ibrox celebrates their title in style, we look at five key figures behind the on-field success:
1. Allan McGregor
The 39-year-old's reliability and determined adherence are some of the big reason's Rangers have put in the abysmal defensive record. He has been crucial in some of the biggest games in the league this season. His ability to control and command the backline has made it easier for defenders to maintain the defensive shape.
2. James Tavernier
The Rangers captain has arguably delivered some of the best numbers ever by a right-back in the league this season. 11 goals and nine league assists speak the volume of his influence. He was often criticised for his defensive skills but his clean sheet numbers this season surely has turned the tables on his critics.
3. Connor Goldson
The centre-back has led from the front in the backline and also popped up with some important goals. He has played every minute of every Premiership game this season and his stability has been matched by his performance levels.
4. Steven Davis
The 36-year-old probably is the most low-key person on this list however he brought the actual composure and class to the Rangers midfield. His calmness and ball holding ability has facilitated Glen Kamara's dynamism and movement around the park.
5. Ryan Kent
Not a consistent performer, however, has always popped up with goals whenever the team needed him. Eight goals and seven assists to his name, the former Liverpool winger has stood during any crisis over the season and shown increasing maturity.