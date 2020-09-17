Five most decorated footballers of the 21st century

Bengaluru, September 17: Trophies are one of the biggest motivations for professional footballers. Yes, financial aspects play a key role for any professional but trophies are also important serving as recognition or evidence of merit.
Although, the number of trophies won is not the only parameter to judge a player's caliber but it does play an important role. There are a number of players in the history of the game who have won numerous titles and trophies during their career and in this article, we will take a look at five players to have won most accolades during the 21st century.
5. Gerard Pique - 36 Titles
Gerard Pique is one of the greatest defenders of this generation and has plenty of trophies to show for his excellence. He has won as many as 36 trophies during his career for Barcelona, Manchester United and Spain.
Almost at the dusk of his career, there is a strong possibility that he could well add to his 36 trophies before hanging up his boots. A eight time La Liga and one time Premier LEague winner, Pique also has four Champions Leagues to his name as well as having won the World Cup once and European Championship once for Spain.
4. Maxwell - 37 Titles
A journeyman Brazilian left-back who excelled at Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona and PSG, Maxwell is arguably the most surprising name in this list.
He was never considered among the best players in his position but was thoroughly dependable throughout his career and proved to be a great squad player and a player who also found the formula to success. He is currently employed by Paris Saint-Germain as assistant sporting director.
3. Lionel Messi - 37 Titles
One of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game, Lionel Messi has been one of the biggest reasons behind Barcelona's success since he made his way to the senior side of the Blaugrana from La Masia.
The 33-year-old has never been able to find similar success for his country Argentina and that has been one of the biggest criticisms of the majestic footballer but at club level, he is simply unplayable in nine out of ten games.
The record six-time Ballon d'Or winner has confirmed that he will stay at the club for another year and might just add more to his tally at the Nou Camp.
2. Andres Iniesta - 39 Titles
It's hardly a surprise to see all of the players in this list having a strong connection to Barcelona considering how much dominant the Catalan giants have been in this century coming out of the shadow of their fierce rivals Real Madrid who were widely regarded as the club of the last century.
Iniesta was a key player for both Barcelona and Spain at his peak and he also was a joy to watch when on the ball. The 36-year-old Spaniard is still active but plays in Japan, with his best days arguably behind him.
1. Dani Alves - 41 Titles1. Dani Alves - 41 Titles
Dani Alves is not only the most decorated footballer of this century but also the most decorated footballer in the history of the game. The 37-year-old Dani Alves has won a staggering 41 titles in the 21st century, the most for any footballer.
The Brazilian has enjoyed success at every club he has played for including the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain and for his country, Brazil. Aged 37 now, he is still active and plays for São Paulo in his homeland and might very well add further glory to his already impressive cabinet.