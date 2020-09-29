Football
Five most expensive right backs in Premier League history

By
Kyle Walker
Kyle Walkers' move from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City was a bi-money one

Kolkata, September 29: One of the most surprising signings during the relatively less active transfer market this summer out has been Nelson Semedo's switch from ex La Liga champions Barcelona to Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had to fork out a €30 million fee to bring the Portuguese right back to the Molineux from Camp Nou.

Here, we look at five most expensive right-backs in the history of the Premier League.

Nelson Semedo - (Barcelona to Wolves) - €30 million

Semedo has done a pretty decent job at the Catalan club over the years and he is still just 26. Wolves have acquired a true gem of a player in the Portuguese international and their future looks bright with so much quality in their squad.

Juan Cuadrado (Fiorentina to Chelsea) - €31 million

Cuardado arrived to Chelsea from Serie A side Fiorentina as a right winger and could never really settle at Stamford Bridge. The €31 million signing has been one of Chelsea's expensive flops in recent years but the Colombian has done a remarkable job following his return to Serie A.

Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City) - €52.7 million

After his move from Spurs to Manchester City on a €52.7 million, Walker became not only the most expensive right-back of all time but also the most expensive defender in the world. Both records have been broken since then but Walker's contribution to City's success under Pep Guardiola has been phenomenal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace to Manchester United) - €55 million

United forked out a massive €55 million fee to bring Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace last summer. Unlike most modern-day full-backs, the Englishman has particularly made a name for his excellent defensive abilities.

Joao Cancelo (Juventus to Manchester City) - €65 million

Cancelo became the most expensive right-back in Premier League history when City splashed a €65 million to lure the Portuguese international from Juventus last summer. However, his first season at the Etihad was far from impressive with the 26-year-old struggling to adjust to the pace of the Premier League.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
