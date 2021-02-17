Five most expensive signings in Bayern Munich history

Kolkata, February 17: Bayern Munich, the undisputed kings of Germany are a master of the art when it comes to doing wise business in the transfer market.
They always look to improve their squad in whatever way possible and that is a big reason why they have managed to sustain their success over the years.
The Bavarian giants recently signed Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, after agreeing to meet his €42.5 million release clause.
The transfer fee is still one of the highest that Bayern have shelled out for a player. Here, we look at the five record signings in the Bavarians' history.
5. Javi Martinez - 2012/13 - €40 million
A signing that has been worth every penny, Martinez still remains a key player for Bayern. Since 2012, he has given his all for the Bavarians and has led the club to monumental success having made more than 250 appearances.
4. Corentin Tolisso - 2017/18 - €41.5 million
Another big signing in the midfield, Tolisso is yet to fully justify the massive fee Bayern splashed on him for his services from Olympique Lyonnais. Injuries have not helped the 26-year-old's cause either..
3. Dayot Upamecano - 2021/22 - €42.5 million
Upamecano snubbed interest from almost every top club in Europe such as Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and others. The fee Bayern have splashed on him looks like a bargain, but it will be worth seeing how he fares at the Allianz Arena.
2. Leroy Sane - 2020/21 - €45 million
Bayern managed to get a player of Sane's class for just €45 million which was a steal compared to the talent the German international has in his locker. The 25-year-old has made a bright start to life in Germany, having already scored seven goals in the 26 appearances.
1. Lucas Hernandez - 2019/20 - €80 million
Hernandez remains the most expensive signing in Bayern history with the German giants splashing a massive €80 million fee for his services in the summer of 2019. A defender who is equally capable at both centre-back and left-back, Hernandez is yet to justify his transfer fee.