Five most successful Premier League deadline deals ever

Bengaluru, Aug 30: The transfer deadline day is fast impending, with Premier League clubs desperately pushing to bolster their squads with last-minute additions before the window slams shut on August 31st.
Over
the
years,
the
deadline
day
has
often
proved
to
be
exciting
with
some
of
the
biggest
deals
being
secured
with
last-ditch
attempts.
Throughout
Premier
League
history
there
have
been
some
major
inclusions
on
deadline
day,
even
though
very
little
has
been
successful.
Here we have looked at five such successful deals that were secured on the final hour of the deadline in Premier League:
1. Wayne Rooney – Everton to Manchester United
The Red Devils moved quickly to snap up the Everton prodigy for £33m on deadline day in 2004 at the time which was the highest-paid fee for a teenager. The move proved to be one of the best deals ever for the Old Trafford side.
Rooney spent 13 years at the club and became the club's all-time top goalscorer with 253 goals in all competitions with five Premier League titles and One Champions League to his name.
2.
Ashley
Cole
-
Arsenal
to
Chelsea
Probably the best ever left-back to play in Premier League, the English superstar forced a move to rival Chelsea on the deadline day in 2006 for just £5m with William Gallas swapping the shirt for Arsenal. In eight years at Stamford Bridge, he made 338 appearances and won one Premier League crown, four FA Cups, one Europa League and the 2012 Champions League.
3. Luis Suarez – Ajax to Liverpool
While he couldn't quite guide the Reds to the title, but his arrival on the deadline day in 2010 was arguably one of the greatest deals in Liverpool's history. From struggling to get into the top four, the Uruguayan made sure the Reds fight for a league title and helped the club end their trophy drought with a 2012 league cup win. He also won many individual accolades including Liverpool Player of the Season twice and the PFA Player of the Year in 2014.
4. Claude Makelele – Real Madrid to Chelsea
Chelsea signed the French international from a Real Madrid galactico side for £16m in 2006 on the deadline day and the signing established Chelsea truly amongst English football’s elite. In total, he made 217 appearances for the Blues and became an essential element of Jose Mourinho’s dominant team that claimed back-to-back league titles in 2005 and 2006. His influence was so heavy that a position on the pitch was even named in his honour.
5.
Hugo
Lloris
-
Lyon
to
Tottenham
One of the finest Premier League players of all time, the World Cup winner signed for Spurs on the deadline day in 2012 for just £8m. He has been ever-present in between the sticks for Tottenham since then which speaks volumes of his influence. He is yet to win any silverware with them, but with 376 appearances under his belt till now, he can look back on his Tottenham career with satisfaction.