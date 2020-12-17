Bengaluru, December 17: Football may be a team game but all players of a team never get the same amount of appreciation. While some players get as much credit as they deserve, it is not always the case.
While there are some cases where some players get overrated by the fans, there are also examples of players who do not get the recognition they should get.
In this article, we will take a look at five of such unsung heroes who do get their due credit for whatever reasons. Here is our list of top five most underrated players in the Premier League in 2020.
John McGinn - Aston Villa
While Jack Grealish has deservedly been the headline maker at Aston Villa, there are several other players at the Villa Park who have been pretty impressive as well.
McGinn has arguably been the second best player at Villa Park following their promotion and it is no wonder that Villa's worst form last season overlapped with the time when the Scotsman was missing through injury.
The 26-year-old was one of the bright sparks in the Villa midfield last season and he has been pretty good this season too having scored 1 goal and created 4 in 10 Premier League games.
James Ward-Prowse - Southampton
Ward-Prowse has been one of the most underrated players in the Premier League for a long time now and the case remains the same. The 26-year-old was given the armband by manager Ralph Hasenhüttl in the closing stages of the last season and since then, he has taken his game to a whole another level.
The England international, who is known for his excellent ability from the set-piece, has been a key figure for the Saints who have kept on impressing this season and find themselves fourth in the table right now.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Spurs
Hojbjerg was the man James Ward-Prowse replaced as the Southampton captain when the Dane made it clear to the Saints that he will not sign a new contract and he eventually moved to Spurs in the summer.
And, what a move that has turned out to be as the 25-year-old has completely changed the dynamics of Jose Mourinho's side as the Lilywhites sit at the top of the table right now. The tireless midfielder has been one of the best in his position this season and should soon get the recognition he deserves.
Olivier Giroud - Chelsea
The year 2020 could have been much different for Chelsea and their manager Frank Lampard if not for Olivier Giroud. If not for the hot run of form of the Frenchman in the closing stages of the last season, the Blues might have not been able to finish fourth last season.
Still, Lampard chose to stick to Tammy Abraham and new signing Timo Werner to lead his line ahead of the 34-year-old when the 2020-21 season started but had to turn back to the former Arsenal man once again as Giroud has once again established himself as the first-choice centre-forward at Stamford Bridge.
Georginio Wijnaldum - Liverpool
In the last few years, every time Liverpool bolstered their midfield, it was believed that Georginio Wijnaldum will lose his place but after so many years, he remains the player to have played the most number of minutes under Jurgen Klopp and that is despite the German gaffer rotating his midfield on a regular basis.
Wijnaldum is a true team player and what makes him stand out from the rest is his relentless nature and consistency levels. The Reds have a big job in their hands with the Dutchman's contract set to expire in June as he remains a player very difficult to replace.