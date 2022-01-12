Football
Five most valuable 30 plus footballers

By
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is a class act.

Kolkata, January 12: Market values of footballers are calculated keeping a number of aspects in mind. Wages, contract clauses, years remaining in the current deal, form are some of the various things to be considered while age is also an important factor.

As players usually reach their final years as a professional, their market values quite naturally go down. However, throughout the history of football, we have seen some footballers defying age on a weekly basis and quite naturally, many of them still manage to retain a solid value for their age.

Here, we look at five of the most valuable players aged 30 years and older.

5. Robert Lewandowski (Age 33), Value - €50 million


One of the best strikers in the modern era of football, Lewandowski continues to impress on a weekly basis in Bayern Munich colours and is arguably getting even better with age. The Polish superstar has 325 goals for Bayern till date in 355 games after scoring more than a century for Borussia Dortmund as well. Aged 33 now, Lewandowski is showing no signs of slowing down.

4. N'Golo Kante (Age 30), Value - €50 million


N'Golo Kante is one of those players who is widely appreciated and liked by almost everyone. The Frenchman has been an epitome of stamina and work rate in the middle of the park and is a key player for both Chelsea and France.

3. Virgil van Dijk (Age 30), Value - €55 million

Widely regarded as the best defender of the game in recent years, Virgil van Dijk's impact at Liverpool has been pretty evident. He has been the biggest factor behind the Reds' resurgence in recent years under Jurgen Klopp and the Dutchman continues to impress having come back from a huge injury setback he suffered last season.


2. Lionel Messi (Age 34), Value - €60 million

Arguably the greatest footballer to have ever graced the game, Lionel Messi is 34 years of age right now and still remains one of the most dangerous players on the planet. The Argentine has not quite managed to live up to the expectations yet at PSG one should not be surprised to see him getting back to his usual best once again.

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Age 30), Value - €90 million

It is needless to say that in terms of pure talent, there is no midfielder in the world better than De Bruyne at the moment but the Belgian superstar has not been able to enjoy his game in recent times owing to persistent injury problems. However, every time he is on the pitch, the Belgian just oozes class.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:21 [IST]
