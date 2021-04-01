Five most valuable footballers in Serie A

Kolkata, April 1: Some of the best footballers in the world are plying their trade in the Serie A right now like Cristiano Ronaldo.
Here, we look at five of the most valuable players in Serie A right now.
5. Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) - €60 million
Though Donnarumma is only 22, he has already made 241 appearances for a big club like Milan as well as racking up 24 caps for the Italian national team. The highly-rated goalkeeper has been tipped to achieve greatness before ganging up his boots.
4. Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio) - €70 million
A complete midfielder, who has been regarded as one of the finest players in his position in recent years, Milinković-Savić is the player who makes Lazio tick. The Serie A side have kept on improving in the last few years and most of the credit goes to the Serbian midfield general.
3. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - €70 million
A player who has played a key role in Inter's rise over the past couple of years, Martinez has also caught attentions from elite clubs in Europe in recent times. The Argentinian has been playing a key role for Antonio Conte's Inter side that look destined to win the Serie A this season.
2. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) - €75 million
Hailed as the next big thing in world football, De Ligt is the best young central defender in the planet without any shadow of doubt. The young Dutchman has quickly established himself as a rock at the back for Juventus with his consistent performances.
1. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - €90 million
When Manchester United sold Lukaku back in 2019, it came as quite a big surprise. And, the Red Devils' loss has proven to be Inter's gain with the Belgian becoming the player changing the Nerazzurri's fortunes. The 27-year-old has been the club's talisman having scored 59 goals in 85 appearances for Conte's side.