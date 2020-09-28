Kolkata, September 28: The role of full-backs has changed over the years and in modern football, it has become one of the most difficult positions to play in.
We have seen some exceptional talents play in that position and here we look at five most valuable left-backs in world football at the moment.
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - €40 million
One of Chelsea's star acquisitions this summer, Chilwell is the fifth most valuable left-back in the world right now. The 23-year-old had been pretty impressive for his boyhood club Leicester City over the years and Chelsea have done really well to secure his signature despite competition from rivals.
Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) - €45 million
Hernandez was one of the positives for AC Milan last season. Energetic and industrious, the Frenchman excels the most when going forward which is evident from his tally of seven goals and five assists in 36 games last season.
Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid) - €50 million
Another young left-back who had an impressive 2019-20 season was Atletico Madrid star Lodi and he is currently valued as the third most valuable player in his position. The 22-year-old made as many as 43 appearances for Diego Simeone's side and his excellent run of form was also rewarded with four caps for Brazilian national team.
Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) - €64 million
Robertson is a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's scheme of things and continues to impress. The 26-year-old scored two goals and provided 12 assists last season to help the Reds break their 30-year title drought.
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - €80 million
Davies is not a natural left-back, but he impressed everyone in that role last season as he became the first Canadian player to win the Champions League. The 19-year-old, has made 43 appearances in all competitions last season and it looks like he could continue at left-back for a foreseeable future.