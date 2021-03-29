Five most valuable players in La Liga right now

Kolkata, March 29: La Liga has been one of the top football leagues in Europe for several years.
It is mostly due to the dominance of La Liga clubs in European club competitions and here we look at the five most valuable players in the Spanish top-flight.
5. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
Arguably the greatest player ever to have graced the game, Messi is currently the fifth most valuable player in La Liga despite the fact he is 33. It will be quite interesting to see whether he decides to remain at Barcelona after this summer or choose to move to greener pastures when his contract with the Catalan giants expire.
4. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)
Another Barcelona star who makes this list is Dutch midfield maestro De Jong who has enjoyed his time this season following a rocky first season at Camp Nou. The Blaugrana had very high expectations from the midfielder when they signed him from Ajax in 2019 and the 23-year-old is certainly moving in the right direction.
3. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)
The boy wonder of Portuguese football, Felix has been tipped for greatness from a very young age, but his first season at Atletico was an underwhelming one. However, the wonderkid has done much better this campaign and is finally proving his worth at Wanda Metropolitano.
2. Ansu Fati (Barcelona)
After a long time, Barcelona seem to have found a true generational talent coming out of their youth ranks. Fati has been impressive from a very young age whenever he has been given the opportunity and has already become an important first team member of the Barcelona side.
1. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Arguably the best keeper in world football right now, Oblak has been ever-impressive for Atletico Madrid for several seasons now. This season has been no different as he has managed 14 clean sheets in 28 La Liga games.