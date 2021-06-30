Five new records Cristiano Ronaldo created in Euro 2020

Bengaluru, June 30: Despite Portugal's early elimination from the Euro 2020, their skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has had an impressive campaign to show for.
The 36-year-old was undoubtedly their best player in this tournament and continued to reach unparalleled feats individually with some exceptional records. This could be the last time the Portuguese talisman appeared in the European championship however the new records which he created this year also could be tough for any footballer to break in the near future.
Here are the records which he created in this tournament recently:
Most goals – 14
Ronaldo entered the tournament as the joint goal scorer in the European championship alongside Platini. But now with five goals to his name, he is now the most prolific player in European Championship history.
Most Appearance - 5
Ronaldo made his Euro debut during the 2004 edition and since then he has not missed a single edition. Seventeen footballers have starred in four Euro finals. But no one has appeared in five. But by appearing in this year's Championship he has created a new record.
Most wins – 12
Since making his tournament debut Ronaldo has played in 25 matches and out of those, he has won 12 games now, which is also a record. With Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary, Ronaldo now has the most wins as a player in the European Championship.
Most braces – 4
Ronaldo also has the most number of braces in Euro with four. Ahead of the competition, it was tied with Gerd Muller (Germany), Antoine Griezmann (France), Wayne Rooney (England), Rudi Voller (The Netherlands). But with two more braces against Hungary and France, he now has recorded the most.
Most penalties – 3
No other player has ever scored more than Ronaldo’s three penalties, which all came during this summer’s edition. He scored one against Hungary and twice against France.