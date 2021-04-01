Five players Arsenal should sell to fund the signing of playmaker

Kolkata, April 1: This has been yet another underwhelming season for Arsenal but over the last few weeks, the Gunners have been more inspiring and suddenly look on the upward spiral. And, much of the credit for that goes to Martin Odegaard who was signed on loan from Real Madrid in January.
Mikel Arteta has shown the trust in the youngster that Real Madrid never did as the gifted playmaker finally looks like enjoying his football. There are rumours that the Gunners are preparing a permanent move for the 22-year-old with Real Madrid happy to do business for a fee around £55 million.
And, it is a public knowledge that Arsenal will need to raise cash from player sales if they have to sanction a deal for the Norway skipper.
Here, we look at five players the Gunners could sell to raise cash for landing Odegaard.
1. Matteo Guendouzi
Once regarded as the future of the Arsenal midfield upon his arrival from Lorient, the 21-year-old went completely out of favour at the Emirates in the closing stages of the last season. This summer, Guendouzi looks like one of the most sellable players at Arteta's disposal.
2. Hector Bellerin
Once regarded as one of the finest young right-backs in the world, Bellerin used to be one of the players Arsenal struggled to keep hold of, but he has not quite flourished as much as expected. Still only 26, he still has plenty of football left in him and the Gunners should be looking to cash in on him.
3. Lucas Torreira
Upon his move to the Emirates in 2018 from Serie A side Sampdoria, Lucas Torreira was expected to become a key player for Arsenal, but the combative Uruguayan international could not manage to live up to the expectations. He was loaned out to Atletico Madrid last summer, but yet another poor season could mean the end of his Arsenal career.
4. Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Given his versatility, finding a buyer for Maitland-Niles should not be too difficult for the Gunners. The 23-year-old moved to West Bromwich Albion on loan in January and has done a decent job at the Hawthorns. However, his future looks bleak at the Emirates.
5. Eddie Nketiah
Despite being really highly-rated since his young days, Nketiah has not quite managed to make his impression in the first team when given the opportunities. At 21, the Englishman should himself seek a new club where he can play on a regular basis and Arsenal also should not mind cashing in on the forward.