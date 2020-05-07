Five players experiencing unfavourable first year at their new club this season

Bengaluru, May 7: The 2019-20 season saw several successful star transfers, like Manchester United's move for Harry Maguire or Lucas Hernandez's move to Bayern Munich or Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter Milan etc.
However, not all of these transfers has proved to be successful at their new clubs with players failing to settle in their new environment, struggling on the field or not justifying the money spent on their services.
The ongoing campaign saw a lot of huge transfers that haven’t worked out yet and we take a look at five such worst transfers that have happened this calendar year.
5. Luka Jovic - Real Madrid
The diminutive Serbian forward scored 27 goals for Frankfurt last season which earned him a big £54m transfer to Real Madrid. But as it stands, he has not even delivered a bit part of his form of last season. He just has just a solitary goal to his name and mostly spent his time on the bench. He has had only eight starts and 748 minutes to his name and surely has a lot of work to do to earn Zidane's trust again.
4. Joelinton - Newcastle United
The Hoffenheim striker was one of the most emerging players for Bundesliga last Summer scoring 11 goals. But it is appropriate to say Newcastle United's record move has not lived up to any of hype so far. He has only registered three goals in all competition despite Steve Bruce handing him with enough chances to justify his £40m tag. But his regular unproductivity on the pitch precisely has made him one of the worst signings in England so far.
3. Junior Firpo - Barcelona
The Catalan side paid a whopping ₤30 million for Real Betis' left-back in Summer marking him as a possible successor for Jordi-Alba. However, the 23-year-old so far has spent most of his time as a backup due to his poor performances. The Spanish left-back has managed only 17 appearances so far and his struggling form has even linked him over a Summer exit to AS Roma.
2. Nicolas Pepe - Arsenal
Having set the Ligue 1 on fire last term, the Lille gunman earned a whopping £80m move to Arsenal in Summer. The North London side uncharacteristically shelled out such a big fee but with a hope of making him the star face of the side. But he has been anything but prolific so far. Pepe struggled to make any kind of impact through the first half of the season under three different managers although ever since Mikel Arteta took over, he did show some improvement. However, that can't justify his record price tag.
1. Eden Hazard- Real Madrid
One of the biggest transfer of Summer, the former Chelsea talisman's campaign at the Spanish capital has mostly been marred with injuries. But even before consistent injuries, he struggled to find form in his early days. The £100m transfer has only able to deliver one goal in 13 appearances so far, making it a very frustrating campaign for all involved.